B&B's Kimberlin Brown and Don Diamont to Appear on Bold Live January 20

Bold Live, The Bold and the Beautiful, Don Diamont, Kimberlin Brown

On The Bold and the Beautiful, loved-up Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Bill (Don Diamont) have surprised friends, family, and enemies with their relationship. Now, fans will get a chance to ask the actors questions about their characters and storylines. 

On Jan. 20, the stars will chat with Casey Kasprzyk, the supervising producer of B&B, on Bold Live. Viewers can get involved in the YouTube chat during the interview. Alternatively, ahead of time, they can submit footage of themselves asking the questions to boldlive@bbmail.tv.

The interview kicks off at 7 PM EST; watch it here.

