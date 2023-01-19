Don Diamont, Kimberlin Brown

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Bill and Sheila bask in the afterglow of their “lovemaking.” She’s so glad she followed him home that night (what night?) and is now wrapped in his arms. She feels protected and loved.

Bill, as usual, is quiet. Sheila reminds him he’s allowed to talk. She won’t hurt him and he can’t hurt her. Bill says he struggled for so long having so much but feeling so empty. Love has always slipped away from him… or he did something to screw it up. Sheila thinks they never appreciated him for who he was.

Bill says he could never fit in with either the Forresters or the Logans. He won’t ever put himself in that position again. Sheila says she will always accept him for who he is. The man who wears the sword that symbolizes what he’s about - as she strokes his sword.

Bill says Sheila has brought love, appreciation, and openness to his life. With that, he declares his love for her and they kiss.

