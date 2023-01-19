Lindsay Arnold, Eric Martsolf, Drake Hogestyn

On today's Days of Our Lives recap:

Horton Square: Li tells Stefan he owes Gabi an apology. He apologizes by saying Gabi is nothing but a selfish snake. With that, Li punches him out. Stefan thinks Li got his ego bruised when he knocked his ass out earlier. He is furious that Li is responsible for re-wiring his brain and almost murdering him (can you actually murder someone who had no heart and was already declared dead?). With that, he exits leaving Li to try and mend fences with Gabi.

Li somewhat checks Gabi on trying to get Marlena to deprogram Stefan. She feels sorry for him momentarily and asks to see his bruised knuckles. She goes to get him some ice and Li is very clearly pleased by how attentive she is. She returns with an ice bucket and promptly dumps it on his head.

DiMera Mansion: Chloe arrives to see Kristen who is none too thrilled to see her. She wants to talk about how Kristen stole her life. Kristen is in no mood for Chloe’s foolishness. Chloe gives zero f**** and goes into the entire plan to separate her and Brady. Kristen would rather read all this in an email. Chloe doubles down by reminding Kristen of how her shenanigans have killed two women and left another near death. Kristen says she has no idea what she’s talking about and applauds her imagination. Chloe loses her s*** and refuses to let Kristen gaslight her. Kristen tries to push her out and Chloe goes all Jeannie Theresa on her by threatening her with a fire poker.

Chloe continues to go at Kristen as Stefan enters and tries to convince her to put down the poker. They discuss what just happened and Stefan says she’s kind of a bad ass. Chloe shifts directions asking if Stefan has been able to get in touch with Dr. Rolf to reverse the programming. He admits he hasn’t but says he is relieved. Stefan just saw a side of Gabi that repulsed him beyond what Dr. Rolf’s brainwashing could have done. Stefan reverses the conversation asking if she now wants to be with Brady.

University Hospital: Johnny and Brady are discussing the horror that is Kristen and how they deal with what happened. Johnny says Grandpa John is going to find a way to save Marlena. Brady heads to the chapel to support John. Johnny finds Allie in the waiting room and they discuss Marlena’s condition. They both begin to break down wondering what they are going to do without their beloved grandmother.

Allie is so grateful she was able to make amends with Grandma Kate before she passed. She goes on to talk about how amazing Marlena was when she was trying to recover her memories from the rape. She doesn’t think she would be as healthy and happy as she is today were it not for their amazing grandmother. Johnny talks about how wonderful Marlena WAS to everyone and hopes she feels everyone’s love. Just then, Johnny gets a call from Rafe who asks him to come down to the station. Allie gives her blessing saying she’ll be ok with the rest of the family (These two are gold when they get to be twinsy).

Salem PD: Rafe and Jada have not been able to find Dr. Rolf. They don’t have enough evidence to prosecute Li without his testimony. Just then, Steve arrives with the evidence from his recording - which he plays for their listening pleasure. Jada, being the smartest person in the room, figures out Steve planted a bug. Rafe says it confirms everything but they can’t use it. Steve thinks there must be some back door to admit the evidence. Rafe thinks their hands are tied, but Jada thinks she may have a solution.

Johnny arrives at the Salem PD and Rafe asks him to listen to Steve’s recording. Afterwards, he asks where the recording came from. Steve admits he planted a bug. Rafe explains the recording is inadmissible because he and Kristen didn’t consent to the recording (nice). They’re wondering if Johnny will be willing to admit in court that the recording represents what Kristen admitted to him. Without blinking an eye, Johnny agrees.

University Hospital Chapel: Brady visits John in the chapel as he prays for Marlena’s recovery. Brady is devastated that any involvement he had with Kristen was responsible for this situation. John understands he was trying to protect Marlena, Kate, and Kayla (John and Brady getting all father and son is just gold). Brady explains how fearful he was Kristen would destroy the orchid if he deviated from her plan. John completely understands as his son continues to beat himself up. He’s grateful for everything Brady tried to do.

Brady shifts topics talking about how much trouble he gave Marlena early on. They laugh but Brady then follows up saying he loves Marlena like his mother (Oh, Isabella…). John says there are so many things he could take back if he could. You can’t reverse the past. John just wants to focus on getting Marlena happy and healthy. In the meantime, he has every Black Patch agent out there trying to find the orchid. With that, they decide to say a little prayer for Marlena.

The Park: Kristen and Rachel are suddenly in the park enjoying a little caffeinated drink. Rachel says her daddy told her that Kristen left the house because she did bad things. Kristen tells her impressionable daughter the reason she left is because of Chloe - who is dangerous (demon seed, party of one, your table is ready).

Endings

Li begins to laugh because the thing he was most afraid of was that their passion was gone. Gabi’s hate is far better than her potential apathy.

Chloe says she talked to Brady about relationship issues and she explained how her heart was broken. He takes her hand and says his feelings for Chloe are very strong and real. She’s the one Stefan wants to be with. As they are about to kiss, the doorbell rings (that damned Harold must actually have more than an hour off). Jada and Rafe arrive with a warrant for Kristen’s arrest. Stefan explains she’s not there.

Steve thanks Joey for going against family. Johnny explains he and Kayla are both family, as well. He will do whatever he can to get justice for Kayla.

Kristen reiterates that Chloe is responsible for breaking up their family. She goes on to say that she and Rachel can be together. However, they have to head out of town. Rachel smiles and seemingly agrees.

Allie enters the chapel to tell Brady and John that they have to come now - it’s Marlena!

