Chad Duell

On today’s General Hospital recap:

The Invader alert runs a story that Esme has been remanded to Springeridge until her trial is concluded.

Heather offers Esme reasurances and introduces herself as a friend. Esme mentions her memory loss and wonders where her family is during this. She tells Heather that the judge called her a menace to society and sent her to Springridge. Esme says she's been treated poorly since she woke up in the hospital and doesn't understand why Heather's being so nice to her.

Heather just wants to be friends, then warns Esme to avoid certain people, like Ryan. Heather mentions her children and how someone took away her daughter and all she does is try to get her back. Esme makes a comment about her own baby and Heather gets all up in her space which freaks her out.

Nina and Sonny head to the hospital to do a follow up test. Sonny notices that Nina is a little floofy (to quote Phoebe Buffay!!) and needs her to reign it in a litte. Nina says she needs to save her daughter, that she gets to be a mother. Nina says Willow needs her and she needs Willow. TJ tells Nina that Willow will have to give birth first, then go through another round of chemo. The next step would be the transplant and Nina's determined that all of it will go well.

Willow tells TJ that she's decided to deliver the baby early but is still worried about the risks. Willow is still processing that Nina is her mother, and Michael feels things would have been better had they known sooner, as he spots Carly.

Michael tells Carly that now is not a good time and she turns to leave, but Willow calls her back. Carly apologizes and says she'd make a different choice if she knew then what she knows now. Carly swears she wouldn't have kept NIna a secret had she known Willow was sick.

Carly claims she was trying to protect Willow and disagrees when Michael accuses her of wanting revenge. Willow asks for time alone with Carly so Michael leaves them. Willow says she knows Carly wouldn't deliberately hurt her but that it wasn't Carly's choice to make. Willow says Carly owed it to her to tell her who her mother was once she knew. Carly asks for forgiveness and Willow says she's already granted it.

In Paris, Anna is not happy when Valentin's point person Renee, shows up and drapes herself all over him. Valentin shows her the blueprints of Victor's compound and Renee knows exactly the best way to get in, grab Lucy and get out. After she leaves, Anna has concerns about why Renee is willing to help them.

Renee meets with one of Victor's minions and offers to hand over Valentin and Anna. Renee returns to the hotel to let Valentin and Anna know that everything has been arranged for them to breach the compound and rescue Lucy.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Heather Tells Ryan She’ll Save Esme by Stabbing Josslyn

Spencer requests a meeting with Ava and she tells him that she's planning on getting Wyndemere in the divorce. Spencer says he only cares about Esme's baby and that she doesn't know that he isn't the father. He wants Ava's help in making sure Nikolas doesn't ruin the baby's life. Spencer apologizes for how he treated Ava, saying Nikolas was the problem between them not her. Ava says Nikolas is not the only one to blame because Esme was there too.

Spencer says he wants custody of the baby but admits it would be a long shot. Ava wonders what Trina thinks of his plan, and realizes that Spencer hasn't told Trina. Ava insists he tell Trina and let her make the choice. He says he can't go up against Nikolas alone, and Ava agrees that he'll need someone in his corner and offers herself.

Willow summons Sonny to tell him to make up with Michael should she not make it. She tells him to do everything to get Michael's forgiveness .

Michael heads to the chapel to beg for Nina to be a match to Willow. Carly interrupts to ask if there is room in Michael's heart for her. He says he can't deal with Carly right now. Michael heads back to Willow and tells her that he's not sure he can forgive his mother.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!