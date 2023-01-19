Maurice Benard

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Sonny finds Carly in the chapel and accuses her of keeping Nina from Willow due to her hatred. Carly claims this wasn't about revenge but just as quickly claims Nina's actions have caused this situation. She says she only owes an apology to Michael and Willow, but Sonny brings up Wiley and the baby. He says Carly owes them if Willow dies because of the secret she kept.

Carly says she didn't know Willow was sick and swears she wouldn't have kept the secret had she known. Sonny says it wasn't Carly's decision to make. It was up to Willow and Nina. He says Nina deserved to know she had a daughter but Carly continues to insist it was all about Willow. Carly says Sonny showed no concern for Willow when Nina was torturing her in court. (I'm sorry, did I miss the episode where Nina was waterboarding Willow?)

Carly says she made her decision based on the greater good of her family, and says Sonny knows what that's like. Sonny says Carly can lie to herself but not to him. He says Nina suffered and Carly liked it. Sonny says Carly stole Nina's chance to be a mother.

Carly can't believe that Sonny is blaming her for Willow and Nina's non relationship but she blames Nina for her own pain. Carly says Willow and Nina hated each other long before she found out about them. Sonny tells her to stop justifying her lies. Carly says Sonny taught her that sometimes you have to do questionable things to protect those you care about. Carly accuses Sonny of changing. He agrees and says it means they shouldn't continue to do things like they always have.

Austin finds Nina still in the exam room so she tells him that she's waiting for test results and that she's Willow's mother. Austin wonders why she's not with Willow, but Nina says Willow doesn't want her there. Austin calls Liesl and lets her know that Nina needs her.

Nina tells Liesl that she has a daughter and updates her on everything that's happened. Liesl can't believe Carly would be so cruel. Nina says Willow wants nothing to do with her and she feels helpless hoping her marrow saves Willow's life. Nina says she takes ownership of her mistakes but even before Nixon Falls, Carly was undermining her with Millow and Wiley. Nina promises to make Carly suffer for this, but Liesl says she can't strike back. Liesl says Willow needs to be the priority and not to squander her second chance to be a mother.

Liesl talks to Austin and asks about Esme. Austin tells her that she was released for her bail hearing and doesn't know where she went after. Liesl is determined to put an end to Esme.

Spencer talks to Cameron who admits he's mad at Josslyn for ending things but misses her. Josslyn shows up and offers Spencer her condolences for Britt , and then gets a little snarky with Cameron. Spencer tells Josslyn that Cameron is heartbroken, and she needs to steer clear of Kelly's for a little while.

Josslyn tells Spencer to mind his business but he asks why they broke up. Josslyn reiterates that it's not his business and refuses to tell him anything. Spencer advocates for Cameron, but Josslyn says she's known him her whole life and still cares about him.

Josslyn walks out and Cameron is angry with Spencer. Spencer says he doesn't like seeing Cameron upset and thinks there's something off about the break up. Cameron says Josslyn has never lied to him so he believes her when she says they grew apart. Later, we see Josslyn and Dex leaving the hospital together.

Portia and Curtis discuss their wedding and honeymoon plans. Marshall gets home and they tell him that they want him to be part of the ceremony. Curtis asks for a clarinet solo at their ceremony but he turns them down. Marshall doesn't think he's capable of creating new music and doesn't want to steal the attention from them. Marshall claims he can't perform solos because his anxiety would amp up and doesn't want to risk it.

Alone with Marshall, Portia pushes for him to perform for Curtis' sake. She brings up the possibility that he doesn't actually have schizophrenia and wonders why he doesn't want to get tested.

Michael is not happy when Dex shows up at the hospital, but Dex says Sonny summoned him and that he overheard about Willow. Michael tells him to continue to work to take Sonny down. Dex says he hasn't heard anything else about the piping deal. If Sonny is still involved he's kept Dex out of it. Dex says he'll know once the shipments start.

Josslyn gets to the hospital and asks Michael about a possible donor and he explains about Nina being Willow's mother. Josslyn asks about a DNA test, and Michael angrily says Carly did a test and kept her mouth shut. Micheal says Carly wouldn't have said anything if Willow hadn't gotten sick but Joss defends Carly.

MIchael says Willow could have died while they were waiting for a donor and MIni Hypocrite blames Michael for not letting anyone know that Willow was sick in the first place. Michael says Carly made choices she had no right to make and doesn't think he can forgive her for it. Josslyn advocates for her mother, but Michael says it should have been Willow's decision and things could have ended badly.

Carly returns to check on Willow but MIchael is less than welcoming.



