HBO Max Cancels Gossip Girl Reboot

HBO Max

No more tea will be spilled on Gossip Girl. HBO Max has canceled the reboot of the series after two seasons.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Josh Safran, the showrunner for the series, said:

So here’s the goss: it is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce Gossip Girl will not be continuing on HBO Max. The EPs and I will forever be grateful to the network and studio for their faith and support; the writers for their devious brains and dexterous talent; the superstar cast for being the greatest of collaborators and friends; and the crew for their hard work, dedication and love for the project. This was honestly the greatest set I ever worked on, top to bottom. We are currently looking for another home, but in this climate, that might prove an uphill battle, and so if this is the end, at least we went out on the highest of highs. Thank you all for watching, and I hope you’ll tune into the finale next Thursday to see how it all comes together. xoxo

This comes as Warner Bros. Discover CEO David Zaslav has been on the warpath to tighten the purse strings and cut costs by canceling many of the scripted originals, reversing the decision to renew shows, and removing many movies and television shows from its streaming platform. HBO Max stated about the decision:

We are very grateful to Josh Safran, Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz for bringing us back to the Upper East Side and all the scandals at Constance Billard. Although we are not moving forward with a third season of Gossip Girl, we thank them for the enticing love triangles, calculated backstabbing and impeccable fashion this series brought to a new audience.

The series finale will air Jan. 26.