Vail Bloom Reprises Heather on The Young and The Restless

Howard Wise / JPI Studios

Daniel's (Michael Graziadei) past is coming to Genoa City. Vail Bloom is making a return to The Young and the Restless. Bloom will reprise her role as Heather Stevens, bringing along little Lucy Romalotti, now being played by Lily Brooks O'Briant.

The last time Bloom was seen on Y&R was in 2010.

Brooks O'Briant's credits include AppleTV+'s Life by Ella, Netflix's The Big Show, and Amazon's The Tick, as well as headlining the touring company of the musical Matilda.

Look for both Heather and Lucy to come to GC next month.