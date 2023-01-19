Susan Walters, Peter Bergman

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Jack and Diane arrive back at the mansion thrilled with pulling the legal wool over Jeremy Stark’s eyes. Jack thinks they won’t be bothered with him again in the near future. Diane thinks their plan worked perfectly.

Jack calls Nikki about the robbery in Chicago. He leaves a message telling her he has good news and bad. Diane says none of this would have happened without him. He blocked Chance when he was questioning her and never lost his cool.

Jack says he had to keep cool because he couldn’t lose sight of the end goal - remove Jeremy Stark. With his removal, they can focus, moving forward, on their relationship. With that, they kiss and embrace.

