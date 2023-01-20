Darin Brooks, Scott Clifton

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Liam and Wyatt are confronting Bill about his new found, bizarre, relationship with Sheila. Liam reminds Bill he loves his sons and the rest of their family, but what he feels for Sheila can’t possibly be love. Wyatt reminds his father that he even loves money… but not Sheila.

Sheila reminds Heckle and Jeckle that none of the women from Bill’s past have ever loved him for who he is. She loves him for all of the horrible and wonderful he has to offer. She embraces and admires Bill for all that he is.

Wyatt gets frustrated and tells Sheila to “shut up!” Bill quickly tells him to show Sheila some respect when he’s in his house. With that, Bill goes and stands beside Sheila.

Liam reminds his father that Sheila tried to kill Steffy and Finn and poisoned Brooke with alcohol. She should be in prison. Bill says Sheila isn’t going anywhere. Sheila is staying with him, in their home, to live their life. Sheila is his future.

Wyatt and Liam look both confused and horrified while Sheila looks quite pleased.

