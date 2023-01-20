Dawson's Creek Turns 25

Joshua Jackson and James Van Der Beek YouTube

It's been 25 years since viewers were first welcomed into the complicated lives of the teens of Capeside. Hit drama Dawson's Creek launched the careers of James Van Der Beek, Joshua Jackson, Michelle Williams, Busy Philipps, Katie Holmes, and more. On the anniversary of its Jan. 20, 1998 premiere on The WB, various media outlets looked back on the show and its impact.

Primetimer's Joe Reid noted that Steven Spielberg is woven throughout the Dawson's Creek pilot. Afer all, he was an icon to the character of Dawson, a wannabe director. That is more relevant than ever, since Williams recently starred in the Spielberg vehicle The Fabelmans. Reid wrote:

That Michelle Williams' brilliant career kicks off in the midst of this ode to Spielberg takes on added significance now that she's in the middle of an Oscar campaign for her role in his latest movie, The Fabelmans. Not only that, but she's playing, for all intents and purposes, Spielberg's own mother in his most personal and autobiographical film yet.

For Fox News, Lori A. Bashian examined the post-Dawson careers of its stars. For example, Holmes made headlines for her work in movies like Thank You For Smoking and her relationship with Tom Cruise; Jackson headlined hit TV series like Fringe and Dr. Death, while Williams became an A-lister with award-winning roles in Brokeback Mountain and Fosse/Verdon. Philipps landed key parts on sitcoms like Cougar Town and hosted her own E! talk show.

TV Insider's Dan Clarendon ranked the teen soap's top ten episodes. The list includes romantic and heartbreaking moments like Jen's goodbye and Joey's decision between Pacey and Dawson.