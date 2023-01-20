Days of Our Lives Recap: Marlena Asks John to Take Her Home

Deidre Hall

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

The Park: Kristen asks Rachel if she wants to skip town with mommy. Rachel wants to know why daddy can’t come. Kristen tries to compare her relationship with Brady to Rachel’s relationship with her friend, Nora Jane - but Rachel isn’t having it. Kristen explains she and daddy need a little time out and Rachel needs to choose. Kristen assures Rachel that they will come back and Brady approves. They pinky swear and Rachel agrees to go. As they go to leave, EJ arrives.

EJ plays nice with Rachel and then grabs Kristen wondering what the hell she’s doing. Rachel reminds Kristen they have to hurry. Before Kristen can escort her out, the demon seed throws her mother all the way under the bus. Kristen sends Rachel to the playground so she can talk to EJ. After she leaves, EJ grabs his phone to call Brady. Rachel comes back and Kristen tries to find a way to leave - but not before reminding EJ he’s done his share of kidnapping before. He threatens to call Brady again, and Kristen says she will tell Stefan everything if he does. With that, Kristen and Rachel exit.

University Hospital: Allie tells Brady and John they’ve called a Code Blue on Marlena.John leaves the chapel to get to her.

Sarah is trying to help save Marlena as Eric watches. Sarah asks him to leave and he reluctantly does. John arrives as Sarah and the team are trying to save Marlena. Sarah asks him to leave as Marlena requires resuscitation. The paddles bring her back and Marlena regains consciousness. John goes to her bedside telling her she’s going to be ok.

Allie and Brady remain in the chapel and talk about Great Grandma Caroline and her devotion to the Catholic Church (nice to see these two together). Brady reminds Allie that Marlena beat the devil up pretty bad (third mention…). Just then, Rafe calls Brady and Allie exits. He wants to know if Brady has heard from Kristen. He has a warrant for her arrest and tells him all about the evidence Steve gathered. Before they hang up, Brady tells Rafe he’ll check on Allie for him. Just then, Allie returns and Brady fills her in on the evidence against Kristen. She wonders about Rachel’s location and Brady calls Nora Jane’s momma - who says Kristen has Rachel.

Belle arrives and asks Eric about their mother. Eric embraces her saying it’s not good. Belle is mad at herself for staying so long in South Africa (good grief…). She’s so worried about what Claire will do if she loses her grandmother. Just then, Allie arrives followed by Will. He reports that Marlena is stable but the care she’s receiving now is palliative.

Marlena knows she’s getting worse and that she doesn’t have much time. John won’t let her give up. Belle enters and Marlena perks up. John hugs her and steps out. Marlena asks about Claire who stayed back in South Africa with Shawn Douglas. Belle collapses on to the bed and Marlena takes her daughter in her arms. Marlena is now unconscious and Belle reads the book Marlena read to her as a child. They must have been sitting their for a LONG time as Belle has finished the book. Sarah enters as Belle begs Marlena to stay with her.

DiMera Mansion: Jada asks Rafe if he thinks someone inside the Salem PD tipped Kristen off. Rafe says there have been DiMera plants in the police department for years. He suggests they go pay EJ a visit. They arrive at the mansion saying they have a warrant for Kristen’s arrest. Rafe gets a call from Brady as Jada asks EJ if he knows where Kristen is. Rafe says Kristen has kidnapped Rachel.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Allie Alerts Brady and John That Marlena is Fading Fast

Endings

EJ is drinking and talking to Stefano’s portrait. He’s amazed that although Kristen is adopted, she is like him in so many ways. Despite that, EJ thinks Kristen always overplays her hand. Brady’s an idiot but they’re equally devoted to Rachel. He thinks his sister is going down.



Kristen and Rachel are back at the penthouse and try to leave but are met by Brady at the door. He sends Rachel to her room so he and Kristen can have a little chat. Brady promises to never tell Rachel that she’s responsible for Marlena’s illness. With that, he calls out to Rafe that Rachel is in the bedroom. Jada and Rafe enter and arrest Kristen for the murder of Kayla and Kate and the attempted murder of Marlena (she’s a little over-charged, but we get the point).

Allie, Belle, Will and Eric are back in the chapel when Allie gets the news of Kristen’s arrest. Belle says it couldn’t happen to a better bitch and then wonders if she should be in the Lord’s house. Eric distracts by reminding them of how they saved Marlena from the devil last Christmas. With that, they join hands and pray.

John sits at Marlena’s bedside as she rouses. He explains that the kids are in the chapel. Marlena tells John she wants to go home.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!