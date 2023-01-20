Steven Bergman Photography

Cody (Josh Kelly) is keeping a heck of a secret on General Hospital. He's keeping mum that Mac (John J. York) is actually his dad. Oh, and he just lost one-time flame Britt (Kelly Thiebaud). Kelly delved into Cody's tough personal and familial life with Soap Opera Digest.

Did Cody really have sincere feelings for Britt? Kelly said:

Yeah. I think he really feels bad about everything and wanted a second shot with her. Maybe if she’d told him about her Huntington’s, they would have given each other a second shot, but she didn’t.

Britt wasn't the only brunette to want to know more about Cody. Sam (Kelly Monaco) has done some digging into his juvenile arrest record. Kelly said of Sam's efforts:

He’s pretty concerned. Dante [Dominic Zamprogna] doesn’t seem to be as concerned and Dante has kind of put some of his fears at rest, but yeah, it’s something he doesn’t want Sam to be snooping into.

And if Cody is so determined to not tell Mac the truth about his paternity, why is he sticking around Port Charles? Kelly stated: