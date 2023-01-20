Josh Kelly Explains Why Cody's Sticking Around Port Charles on General Hospital
Cody (Josh Kelly) is keeping a heck of a secret on General Hospital. He's keeping mum that Mac (John J. York) is actually his dad. Oh, and he just lost one-time flame Britt (Kelly Thiebaud). Kelly delved into Cody's tough personal and familial life with Soap Opera Digest.
Did Cody really have sincere feelings for Britt? Kelly said:
Yeah. I think he really feels bad about everything and wanted a second shot with her. Maybe if she’d told him about her Huntington’s, they would have given each other a second shot, but she didn’t.
Britt wasn't the only brunette to want to know more about Cody. Sam (Kelly Monaco) has done some digging into his juvenile arrest record. Kelly said of Sam's efforts:
He’s pretty concerned. Dante [Dominic Zamprogna] doesn’t seem to be as concerned and Dante has kind of put some of his fears at rest, but yeah, it’s something he doesn’t want Sam to be snooping into.
And if Cody is so determined to not tell Mac the truth about his paternity, why is he sticking around Port Charles? Kelly stated:
I think he’s always felt like he didn’t belong anywhere, but if he belongs anywhere, it’s in Port Charles. He’s got Dante and Mac and Mac’s whole family — even Maxie, even though they’re not technically related. Kirsten [Storms, Maxie] and I have a really fun time together; it seems like we have kind of a brother/sister friendship because we’re always giggling when we have scenes and we have to be like, ‘Okay, stop, stop.’ But he really does like Mac’s family and wants to stay friends with Mac even though he lied about the paternity test.