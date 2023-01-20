Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals Why Ringer Didn't Get a Season 2 on The CW

Steven Bergman Photography

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sarah Michelle Gellar reminisced on some of her post-Buffy the Vampire Slayer roles. Ahead of her return to TV in Wolf Pack, the All My Children alum discussed why her primetime soap Ringer didn't get an order for Season 2.

She mused:

After I had my daughter, the first show I chose to do was Ringer … thinking, ‘Oh, this will be easy. I’ll play twins.' I don’t know where my head was. I blame postpartum.

Gellar initially pitched the show as a limited-series thriller for CBS. At the time, the miniseries hadn't yet been revitalized. She dished:

All the networks said, ‘There’s no money in limited. You need 22 episodes to make a profit.'

Ringer eventually got a 22-episode season on The CW. But the star said it was her decision to not re-up for Season 2. She explained: