WATCH: Stephen A. Smith Under Fire For Rihanna/Beyoncé Super Bowl Comments on Sherri (VIDEO)

Stephen. A. Smith, Sherri Shepherd

Sports journalist and commentator Stephen A. Smith struck out with recent comments made on Sherri. Host Sherri Shepherd asked whether Smith was excited for Rihanna to take the stage at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 12.

Smith responded:

I don’t want to say I’m not excited. She’s fantastic. That’s not where I’m going with this. She’s a lot of things. She’s spectacular. And congratulations on new mama-hood. There’s one thing she’s not: She ain’t Beyoncé.

The audience booed in response, and Smith said he only brought up Queen Bey because she performed at the Super Bowl several years ago. Shepherd discouraged Smith from comparing the two entertainers; Smith went on to say that, for him, Beyoncé was on another level.

Fanbases then took to social media to express their ire at Smith, who later apologized. On a subsequent episode of Sherri, Shepherd reviewed all that had gone down. She mused:

Stephen A., he’s used to being on his show First Take, and he’s used to a bunch of men. But he ain’t never got in front of an audience of women. When he did it, I was like ‘Ooh.’

She added:

Stephen A. Smith's job on ESPN is to evaluate talent, and he starts controversy. But what he didn't realize is that he was in front of strong, female women comparing Beyoncé to Rihanna? Whew! Whew! And I tried to help him. I was even saying with my eyes, 'Stephen, don't go there. Don't go there, Stephen.' And Stephen, I'm sorry, but you had to learn the hard way. You thought all that swag and pulling your tie was going to save you? The BeyHive and the Navy, they ain't nothing to play with.

Watch Smith's initial comments and Shepherd's coverage of the fallout.