Y&R's Tracey Bregman to Appear on The Talk January 24

The Talk will welcome a face familiar to CBS viewers. The Young and the Restless star Tracey Bregman (Lauren) will appear on the chatfest on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Bregman will celebrate 40 years on the CBS soap with a special episode airing Jan. 25. She debuted in as Lauren on Jan. 25, 1983.

Tune in for Bregman on The Talk, which airs weekdays at 2 PM EST on CBS. It will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.