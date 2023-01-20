Bryton James, Melissa Ordway

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Lily sits alone at Society nursing a glass of wine and looking at a picture of her with Devon and Neil.



Devon is with Abby at his place thinking about how to move forward with his business. Abby asks what he loves about his business. Devon likes that Hamilton-Winters is an established company. He’s worried if he pulls out of Chancellor he could fail. Optimist Abby says he could also soar. Whatever he decides, Abby will be by his side.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Jack Wants to Focus on His Future With Diane

Abby says she also has to face her new reality. She’s very uncertain of what life looks like without her marriage and raising Dom. Devon says whatever happens she won’t have to face it alone. With that, they kiss.

What did you think of the remainder of the episode? Sound off in the comments! Click on the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!