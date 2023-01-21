Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Marlena Sees a Familiar Face in The Upper Room

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of January 23-27, 2023
Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers: 

Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Belle (Martha Madison) say goodbye to Marlena (Deidre Hall).

Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and Chad (Billy Flynn) grow closer.

Jack (Matthew Ashford) forces Gwen (Emily O’Brien) to make a decision.

Paulina (Jackée Harry) checks in on Stephanie.

Tripp (Lucas Adams) gets bad news about Ava and turns to Wendy (Victoria Grace) for comfort.

Gabi (Camila Banus) knocks Stefan (Brandon Barash) out.

John (Drake Hogestyn) says his final goodbye to Marlena.

Xander (Paul Telfer) receives divorce papers from Sarah (Linsey Godfrey).

Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) comforts Eric.

Will (Chandler Massey) gets an interesting offer.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) gets loopy and asks EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) to hit the sheets.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoilers: Sonny Goes Off on Leo

EJ has explosive information for Li (Remington Hoffman).

Tragedy leads Eric to the bottle.

Marlena arrives in heaven and sees Susan (Stacy Haiduk).

Stefan sets his sights on revenge.

Sloan leaves a bad taste in Roman’s (Josh Taylor) mouth.

Paulina goes OFF on Alex (Robert Scott Wilson).

Tripp and Johnny (Carson Boatman) come to blows.

Gabi twists Li around her finger.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

