Marcus Coloma, Charles Shaughnessy

On today’s General Hospital recap: Michael gets angry with Carly, saying she only confessed the truth when it became necessary , and that she doesn't care about Willow's wellbeing. Carly tries to justify again, saying Willow didn't want to know her birth mother but Michael turns it back on Carly. Carly claims Nina would have caused damage had she known and feels no remorse in trying to stop her.

Michael insists on knowing how it all came about and asks about her "helping" Drew find Willow's birth mother. Carly admits she paid off Denise and was hindering Drew's investigation. Michael says Carly delayed Willow's treatment but Carly counters that she didn't know Willow was sick.

Michael says Carly did it because she believes Nina is the enemy, but all the manipulations make her look just like Nina, making her an enemy. Carly believes Willow needs to be protected from Nina but Michael says they need her. Michael says if he had been the one to get the information from Harmony, he would have let Willow decide.

Carly agrees that's what she should have done but was just protecting the family from Nina. Carly asks if Michael is done with her like he is with Sonny. Michael understands that she did it to protect his family and Carly asks for forgiveness. Michael says he's not as forgiving as Willow but that he needs Carly in his life. The two share a hug. (and there it is. It took 5 days of forgiveness in real time, so about 1 day in PC time)

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Sonny Calls Carly Out For Endangering Willow by Punishing Nina

Victor wants to talk to Nikolas about finalizing his divorce as he and Ava have figured it all out. Nikolas is not happy that he was left out of the discussion, but Victor reminds him that he has been busy with Esme. Victor tells Nikolas that Ava will be getting Wyndemere because she has something on the Cassadines. Nikolas says he's not moving out. Victor can't take away his home. Victor says he has all the evidence that Nikolas was keeping Esme captive along with the confession. Nikolas counters that the confession no longer matters since Esme is alive and can't remember. Victor says he's had enough, but Nikolas calls his bluff. Victor warns Nikolas that the next time he defies him will be his last.

Austin gives Ava a clean bill of health from her hook attack. Ava's concerned about Nina, and Austin admits she was in a bad way when he saw her. The two discuss heartbreak and if this is a chemistry test between them, it's not a bad one.

Austin finds Mason waiting for him, and is annoyed when Mason claims Austin isn't doing the job the boss wants him to do. Austin says he's done taking orders. Mason invokes Georgie's name and how easily he can get to her. Ava breaks up their argument.

Marshall feels it's too late and he's made peace with his diagnosis. Portia continues to insist until Marshall gets angry and yells at her to mind her own business. Curtis steps in and Marshall apologizes for yelling at Portia. Marshall tells Curtis about Portia's concerns of a wrong diagnosis.

Portia says Marshall has no signs of schizophrenia and hasn't had an episode in forty years. Marshall says it could be because he's on medication. Curtis thinks maybe Marshall should see a psychiatrist. Marshall says why mess with what's working but Curtis and Portia don't understand. Marshall admits that if he was misdiagnosed then all the sacrifices he made were for nothing. Curtis says Marshall's past will always haunt him and he should be tested for peace of mind.

Violet is thrilled to see Cameron and is sad that they aren’t spending time together anymore. Violet asks if Finn doesn't like Liz anymore. Liz and Violet share a hug. Finn talks to Violet about his breakup with Liz. Liz joins them and promises Violet that she and Finn will always be friends.

Liz checks in on Cameron who is surprised to hear about Josslyn's family problems. Cam regrets being mean to Josslyn earlier and heads out to find her.

Josslyn tells Dex that Carly kept the maternity secret which has made things messy and Michael is furious. Josslyn says she feels badly for everone involved. Josslyn says Carly was trying to protect Willow not hurt her though she understands Michael's anger. Josslyn says Carly is taking all the heat when Sonny and Nina are to blame. (Good lord girl, how is Sonny responsible for Carly keeping a secret? GUH. She has me defending Sonny for cryin' out loud!)

Josslyn bad mouths Sonny for the 678th time and wishes Dex would quit and not take orders from Sonny anymore. Dex says he'll be leaving Sonny within the next six months and that he has to finish something first. He says he'll tell her once it's done but that she needs to trust him. Josslyn accepts that and the two have sex.

Cameron shows up at Josslyn's dorm room to find Dex there with her.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!