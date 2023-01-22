The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of January 23-27, 2023

Krista Allen

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) tries to get through to Bill (Don Diamont).

Deacon (Sean Kanan) buys Il Giardino.

Someone surprising approaches Hope (Annika Noelle) about Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

Finn (Tanner Novlan) gives Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) the business.

Taylor (Krista Allen) tells Brooke she shot Bill.

Paris (Diamond White) is back at work.

Hope has ideas for Hope for the Future… which does not thrill Eric (John McCook) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Sheila reconnects with Deacon.

Thomas and Steffy are tension-filled.

Sheila lays down the law with Katie (Heather Tom).

Steffy and Finn hit the sheets.

Katie tries to rescue Bill.

Thomas thinks it’s just a matter of time before he’s back at Forrester.

Deacon questions Sheila about Bill.

Hope is nervous when she receives less than stellar reviews.

