General Hospital Spoilers for the week of January 23-27, 2023

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers:

Elizabeth’s mother (Denise Crosby) hits Port Charles.

Carly (Laura Wright) tells Josslyn (Eden McCoy) her secrets.

Cameron (William Lipton) catches Josslyn and Dex (Evan Hofer) in a compromising position.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) gains more perspective.

Laura (Genie Francis) supports Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst).

Austin (Roger Howarth) and Ava (Maura West) have a few things in common.

Drew (Cameron Mathison) expresses himself.

Trina (Tabyana Ali) has questions for Spencer (Nicholas Chavez).

Laura tells Martin (Michael E. Knight) to be careful.

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) asks Carolyn to help Esme (Avery Pohl).

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) sets boundaries for Heather (Alley Mills).

Cameron pushes Josslyn to admit she cheated.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: Valentin And Anna Arrive in Paris to Search For Lucy

Marshall (Robert Gossett) tells Curtis (Donnell Turner) his worries.

Cameron fields questions from Spencer and Trina.

Stella (Vernee Watson) sniffs around to find answers.

Michael (Chad Duell) loses control.

Josslyn asks Cameron not to tell anyone about her involvement with Dex.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna (Finola Hughes) take a look around.

Britt’s funeral commences.

Elizabeth and Finn (Michael Easton) have a little chat with Violet (Jophielle Love).

Sonny (Maurice Benard) wants information from Dex.

Tracy (Jane Eliot) returns to Port Charles

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!