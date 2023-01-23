ABC Requesting Judge to Kick Former GH Star Ingo Rademacher's Lawsuit

ABC/Todd Wawrychuk

ABC is asking a judge to squash former General Hospital actor Ingo Rademacher's (ex-Jasper "Jax" Jacks) lawsuit against the Mouse House for his refusal to comply with the company mandate of being vaccinated against COVID-19. In a motion filed Dec. 28, ABC's lawyer, Steven Marenberg, claimed Rademacher's beliefs weren't religious, there was no invasion of privacy, he had no disability discrimination, and he was going to be written off the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

ABC argued Rademacher's character wasn't prominent on the show for long bouts, starting with a three-year period in 2013, and had a two-year absence from 2017-2019. During the time Rademacher was let go, Marenberg revealed Rademacher was under a three-year deal which wasn't "assured," since ABC had the right to cancel the actor's contract in six-month increments as long as they gave six weeks' notice and its actors had to comply with ABC's policies. Marenberg wrote:

ABC picked up Rademacher’s taping cycles in September 2019, March 2020, December 2020, and then again in June 2021. However, by July 2021, as Chris Van Etten, the Co-Head Writer, was preparing to lay out long-term story plans (a process that is usually done every six months or so), he identified Jax as among several characters who would be or might possibly be written off the show. At that time, Jax’s role in the ongoing storyline was negligible and Van Etten did not see a role for Jax going forward.

Rademacher's claim of invasion of privacy is being contested by ABC. The network claimed he can't prove or show their policy forced him to reveal his private medical information or obtained unwanted medical treatment. Marenberg argued:

Rademacher’s ‘forced vaccination’ theory fails because the Vaccine Policy does not force him to consent to vaccination. Rather, the Vaccine Policy conditions Rademacher’s continued employment on vaccination. He can choose not to be vaccinated, and work elsewhere. Thus, the ‘right’ that is burdened by the policy is not Rademacher’s ‘right to object to compulsory medical treatment’ but rather, his ‘right’ to employment at ABC — a private employer — which is not a legally protected privacy interest. Rademacher’s ‘forced disclosure’ theory independently fails because he cannot demonstrate a reasonable expectation of privacy as to his vaccination status. Here, the uncontroverted evidence shows that Rademacher voluntarily and repeatedly disclosed his vaccination status to others (and did not keep his status secret) and also discussed his opposition to the vaccine on social media both prior to requesting an accommodation and after his termination. Rademacher did not conduct himself ‘in a manner consistent with’ an actual expectation of privacy.”

With regards to Rademacher's religious beliefs, ABC claimed this was based on his own philosophy and admitted they weren't predicated upon religious teachings. Marenberg stated:

Although Rademacher provided little information to ABC in the interactive process, what limited information he did provide revealed that his opposition to vaccination was rooted in secular, philosophical/moral beliefs. To summarize succinctly, at no point did Rademacher mention that his beliefs are based on, related to, or even loosely connected to any religious text or teaching. Rademacher’s testimony confirms his ‘religion’ is not comprehensive in nature, but focused instead on the issue of not altering one’s/his immune system and ‘do[ing] the right thing’ or simply being a ‘good person.’ Nor does it contain most (if any) formal signs of traditional religions,” states the filing. “Rademacher further testified that no one else can join his religion — which has no name — for one, simple reason: ‘There’s no religion to join.'

