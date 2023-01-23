On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

University Hospital: Belle and Will watch on as Eric kneels at the altar and prays for Marlena. Sonny arrives saying they are now allowed to see Marlena and Eric and Belle exit. Sonny checks in on Will who is struggling with Marlena’s impending demise. They sit and Will begins to reminisce about how they met and how difficult his coming out was. Marlena was the one who encouraged Will to fight for Sonny. A work call comes in that the project he’s been working on got the green light. Sonny congratulates him, but Will is freaking out because they want him on set right now… in New Zealand. Will is very resistant but Sonny says Marlena would never want him to turn down the project.

John is cradling Marlena in his arms as they sit on the roof of the hospital watching all the days of their lives. He rubs Marlena’s shoulder (she’s very white and very still) when suddenly his face drops and he begins to cry as John realizes his Doc has passed away. He kneels in front of her wanting to get her help while realizing it is too late.

Sarah goes to check in on Marlena and finds her missing from her bed. She checks in with the nurse’s station asking why Dr. Evans has been moved. Eric and Belle arrive, see the empty bed, and assume the worst. Sarah explains Marlena has been moved and she’s trying to figure out what’s going on. Just then, John wheels Marlena in saying she needs help right now.

He explains to Belle and Eric why he took her to the roof. Just then, Eric catches the look on Sarah’s face. She tells them Marlena is gone.

Belle can’t deal with the situation and leaves the room. John says he needs to be with Belle and asks Eric not to leave his mother alone. Eric doesn’t understand why God stopped listening to him. He breaks down and hugs her close. Eric’s never needed someone to listen to him more than right now (Greg Vaughan is doing emmy WORK).

John returns with Belle and Eric exits. Belle tells Marlena how much she is loved (when Belle calls her “mommy” I crumble a bit). She returns to the time when she fought with the family about her role as Marlena’s healthcare proxy. Belle wishes the woman in front of her was Hattie Adams (poor Hattie) and not her mom. She regresses to when they used to play hide and seek when she was a kid. Belle feels like a scared little girl who will never be able to find her mom again (Martha Madison is doing emmy WORK).

John tries to comfort Belle who just wants to find her lost mommy. They embrace and cry in each others’ arms. Belle leaves John to let him say goodbye.

Johnny and Chanel embrace and discuss the slide show he made for John and Marlena. He’s never known a time when they weren’t a solid couple - despite everything they’ve gone through. He waxes poetic about his love for movies and how it relates to his grandparents. Chanel has gained some insight into his psyche (the chemistry between these two is undeniable). Chanel and Johnny almost kiss right as Allie arrives. She demands to know what is happening, and Chanel tries to explain they were experiencing a moment as he deals with Marlena’s deteriorating condition.

Chanel explains how they set up the slide show on the roof. A very snarky Allie mutters she thinks Chanel would want to avoid roofs (I’m not mad at snarky Allie). Johnny explains it’s what Marlena wanted - she didn’t want to die in a hospital bed. Johnny fills Allie in on giving Rafe a statement so they can arrest Kristen. Snarky Allie is not impressed as she just saw her brother coming on to her girlfriend. As Allie begins to go OFF, Sarah arrives with news of Marlena’s passing. Allie turns away from Johnny and Chanel and embraces Sarah. Johnny exits as he needs some air.

Belle and Allie comfort one another before Belle walks away to inform Samantha Gene (good continuity) about their mother’s passing. Chanel tires to comfort Allie but she tells her to leave.

Allie enters the chapel and tells Will and Sonny that Marlena is gone.

Belle finds Eric crying in the lobby and tells him she left a message for Samantha Gene. She wants them to go to the chapel to say a prayer but Eric is done talking to a God who doesn’t listen.

Horton Square: Wendy sends Johnny a text message to check on Marlena. Tripp arrives with news that his visit with Ava was a nightmare. She gets him some tea that her mother used to give her when she was upset (hmmm, I wonder if Mama Shin is alive?). Tripp explains that Ava was hallucinating the entire time he was there. She didn’t recognize him thinking he was Charlie. Tripp gives Wendy a quick and dirty explanation about who Charlie was. He thinks his brother had so much pain on the inside he had to inflict in on others. Charlie also made Ava feel like all the things he did were her fault (Charlie’s wasn’t totally wrong…). Tripp worries that his mother hates him for leaving her alone in the asylum (the continuity of Ava’s offscreen treatment is nice to see).

Johnny wanders into the square as Wendy is comforting Tripp. He explains Marlena just died. Wendy embraces him but when Tripp offers his condolences, Johnny is in no mood. Wendy reminds Johnny that Tripp’s stepmother was also a victim of Orpheus. Johnny doubles down reminding them that Ava killed his Grandma Susan. Tripp understands but reminds Johnny she’s mentally ill. Johnny laughs at the “convenience” of her illness, calling Ava “Norma Bates” and a “homicidal, lunatic, bitch.” Tripp tries to punch him but Johnny turns the tables and knocks him on his ass. Wendy reprimands him but Johnny embraces his inner five-year old saying, “he started it” before exiting.

Goodbye: John takes Marlena’s hand and introduces himself (OMG, is he recreating their first meeting?). It was a time when he didn’t know who he was. Marlena saw right through him. She saw the man he was and could be again. The first time they kissed changed everything. It was the first time he knew who he was (Not to be a broken record but Drake Hogestyn is doing emmy WORK). He says from the first kiss to the last his love story has begun. With that, a montage begins of John and Marlena’s love story (including THAT MOMENT from the docks and weddings and ice cubes and strawberries and cream!). We return to a crying John saying they aren’t saying goodbye as one day they’ll be together again.

Endings

Wendy says no matter how upset Johnny was he had no right to say what he did to Tripp.

Chanel is in the park freezing when Johnny joins her.

Belle joins Sonny, Allie, and Will in the chapel. She tells Sonny that Marlena loved him like a son. Will wants to say a prayer. Allie wants to know where Eric is.

Eric is at the Brady Pub doing shots (the un-priesting continues).

John is lying with Marlena when Sarah enters. He straightens her hair, caresses her face and gives her one last kiss goodbye. With that he exits. Sarah turns off the lights and shuts the door. Marlena’s spirit rises from her body.

John goes to the roof and smells the blanket they used to cover themselves. He looks to the heavens knowing that Marlena will look after all of them.

Marlena is in a white pantsuit trying to figure out where she is. She approaches a large white door and opens it.

