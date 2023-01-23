Skip to main content

General Hospital Promo: Losing Hope

Katelyn MacMullen and Chad Duell

This week on General Hospital, it seems like time may not be on Willow's (Katelyn MacMullen) side. 

In her hospital room, Nurse Tait tells Michael (Chad Duell) she's scared. Later at GH, Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) tells Michael he can't give up hope. 

At the Quartermaine gatehouse, Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) asks Drew (Cameron Mathison) what secret he is keeping. 

Meanwhile, an emotional Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) tells Sasha that tragic things keep occurring. Is it too late for Willow? Watch the promo below.

