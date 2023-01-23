Rebecca Herbst

On today’s General Hospital recap: Ava interrupts Austin and Mason's argument, and she remembers seeing Mason when she was attacked. Mason swears he wasn't there but Ava insists Mason was at the Quartermaine picnic that night. Austin eggs on Ava who pushes, but Mason insists he's only in town briefly and storms out. Austin thanks Ava for the assist but tells her not to do it again.

Ava says she was trying to help and doesn't like bullies. Austin says he's grateful but that it's not Ava's fight. Austin says it's old family business, and that he's decided to live his life the way he wants far away from the Gatlins. Ava says she knows a little bit about family drama. Austin says everything was fine until Jimmy Lee died, but he knows his father would want him to stand his ground.

Cameron is shocked to see Dex in Josslyn's room and wonders if he's the reason they broke up. Cameron storms off but Josslyn goes after him and drags him back to her room. Cameron gets angry and tries to leave but she stops him again. After Dex leaves, Cameron says he heard about Willow and that he wanted to be there for her if she needed it.

Josslyn reminds him that they are over and that she doesn't owe him anything. Cameron asks if she at least waited til they were over before she slept with Dex. Josslyn tells him what happened on New Year's eve when she got attacked by the hooker on the pier. She says Britt saved her life and that the hooker took off when Dex showed up. Cameron says she lied when she broke up with him but Josslyn disagrees. She swears it wasn't about Dex. She changed and hadn't found the time to tell him (Now that was quite a line. Joss there are usually two people in a relationship and they aren't both named Josslyn Jacks). Josslyn tells Cameron he can't let anyone know about her and Dex.

Liz is shocked to see her mother in Port Charles. Carolyn says she's in town to consult on a psychiatric case and is also hoping to reconnect with Liz. Carolyn wants Liz to share her thoughts and feelings though Liz just wants to know why she'd stay with Jeff after his many affairs. Carolyn says they have a good marriage and did what she thought was best.

Dante is surprised when Sam says she's going to Spring Ridge with him. She says she wants to talk to Esme about her nanny Maggie. Sam thinks hearing the nanny's name might trigger Esme's memory. Sam tells Dante about Maggie's letter mentioning Esme's birth father possibly being in the New York area and Esme might make contact. Sam thinks the father could be behind the attacks and Dante agrees that he could have hired a woman.

Esme gets manhandled at Spring Ridge by a fellow patient but is saved by Heather. Esme is grateful for Heather's intervention and Heather says she's under her protection now. Esme worries that she did kill all those people, but Heather says she could have been protecting her child. Heather reaches out when Esme says the baby is kicking but it upsets Esme. Heather apologizes saying it reminds her of when she was pregnant with her daughter.

Esme accepts the apology and Heather reassures her that she'll make a great mother. Esme worries about going to prison but Heather says soon enough the police will know she's not the hook killer.

When Dante and Sam get to Spring Ridge, Sam introduces herself to Esme as a PI, and says she doesn't think Esme is the hooker. Esme says she doesn't remember anything from her past and is alone in the world. Sam mentions Maggie and her connection to Esme and that they stayed in touch through letters. Sam says it's possible Esme's father is in the area and asks if she wants her to find him.

Dante wants to know Heather's interest in Esme but she claims she just wants to befriend her. Dante reminds Heather she promised to help find out what Ryan's connection is to Esme. Heather says Ryan asks about Esme every day but Dante doesn't think that's enough. Heather offers to have Esme and Ryan bump into each other and translate their conversations. Dante wants info within a week or she's going back to D’Archam. Heather overhears the end of Sam and Esme's conversation and does not look happy when Esme says her nanny might be the key to her biological father.

Spencer tells Sonny that he needs to find his own home because he's going to sue for custody, and swears he can raise his sibling. Sonny disagrees and says Spencer has to be there emotionally and love the child. He says raising a child is all about them and no longer about you. Spencer says he wants to save the baby from being betrayed and abandoned by his father. Sonny says he's proud of Spencer and his mother would be, too. Sonny hopes Spencer understands that it will be a fight with Nikolas. Dex shows up to talk to Sonny .

Nikolas tells Laura that Ava will get Spoon Island in the divorce and Laura doesn't understand why he’s is agreeing to it. Nikolas says he was unfaithful and needs a fresh start. Laura tells him Esme is now at Spring Ridge. Nikolas says he's suing for full custody and hopes he has Laura's support.

Laura says Esme likely won't be charged for the hook murders but will be charged for the revenge porn. She thinks she'll get a light sentence. Nikolas doesn't care, saying Esme is not fit to be a mother. Laura thinks keeping mother and child apart is a mistake. She feels Esme deserves to be a mother but Nicolas disagrees, saying she's a sociopath. Laura says she spoke to Esme in the hospital and believes the memory loss, but neither understand why Esme would think Spencer is the baby daddy.

Liz summons Laura and confides in her that Carolyn is in town and doesn't think she can be trusted.

At Wyndemere, Caroline shows up for a meeting with Nikolas.

