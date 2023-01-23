The Bold and The Beautiful Promo: Bill and Sheila's Romance Continues to Get Pushback

Kimberlin Brown and Don Diamont

Bill's (Don Diamont) nearest and dearest continue to try and get through to him about his head-scratching love for Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) on The Bold and the Beautiful. But will they be successful?

Sheila tells Deacon (Sean Kanan) she is going to spend the rest of her days with Dollar Bill, but he counters she hopes she will. Does he know something?

At Bill's, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) continues to try and get Bill set straight about Sheila.

Later, Katie (Heather Tom) tells Bill Sheila is using him. Will he listen?

See what's to come below.