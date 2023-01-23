The Young and The Restless Promo: Celebrate 40 Years of Tracey Bregman as Lauren Fenmore
The Young and the Restless is giving Tracey Bregman her flowers for portraying Lauren Fenmore for 40 years. This week, Y&R is dedicating a special episode to commemorate the milestone of Bregman's run as the reformed bad girl/department store heiress. Celebrate and take a look back at Lauren's trials and tribulations and how she became the fierce mogul she is today.
Get a sample of the episode below.
