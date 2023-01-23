Skip to main content

The Young and The Restless Promo: Celebrate 40 Years of Tracey Bregman as Lauren Fenmore

Tracey Bregman

The Young and the Restless is giving Tracey Bregman her flowers for portraying Lauren Fenmore for 40 years. This week, Y&R is dedicating a special episode to commemorate the milestone of Bregman's run as the reformed bad girl/department store heiress. Celebrate and take a look back at Lauren's trials and tribulations and how she became the fierce mogul she is today. 

Get a sample of the episode below.

