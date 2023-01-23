Skip to main content

The Young and The Restless Spoilers: Kyle Learns His Parents Are Lovers

Michael Mealor

Victor: Mr. Mumbles (Eric Braeden) plans to grow his empire. Watch for Victor to strike back at an enemy. Meanwhile, Victor and Kyle (Michael Mealor) will continue their plan against Adam (Mark Grossman).

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) discovers the newest plot that Diane's (Susan Walters) cooking up.

Tucker: The enigmatic mogul (Trevor St. John) once again oversteps his boundaries.

Kyle: The Abbott playboy finds out Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane are lovers again. Look for Kyle to be concerned about his parents' choices.

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) makes a promise to Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and gets some advice from Lauren (Tracey Bregman). Will Phyllis listen and keep her promise? Watch for Phyllis to play nice.

Billy/Chelsea: The two (Jason Thompson and Melissa Claire Egan) talk about their future. Watch for Billy to confide in Chelsea.

Devon/Lily: The siblings (Bryton James and Christel Khalil) are having difficulty getting on the same page.

Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) strikes a nerve with Tucker. Watch for Victoria to broaden her horizons.

Sally: The scheming redhead (Courtney Hope) discloses a secret.

