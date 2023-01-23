WATCH: B&B's Kimberlin Brown and Don Diamont Delve Into Sheila and Bill's Relationship (VIDEO)

Casey Kasprzyk, Kimberlin Brown, Don Diamont YouTube

On The Bold and the Beautiful, new lovers Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Bill (Don Diamont) shocked Los Angeles with their relationship. On Bold Live, the actors sat down with Casey Kasprzyk, the supervising producer of B&B, to dish the surprising pairing.

What did the performers think of the storyline? Brown mused:

To me, it’s always interesting when you’re playing something that’s not safe, and I thought it was really a stroke of genius to actually put two bad characters, or evil characters, together on the same show. And you know, if Sheila is with Bill, I mean, there’s nothing that can possibly stop her, and the two of them together would really be unstoppable.

Diamont protested the term "evil," adding his character was a "bad boy."

Brown later spoke about what fans have seen on screen versus what's taken place off-screen. She noted:

What I really think is that when you guys really start to hear why we are together, I find that to be fascinating. That’s something I would have loved to have seen on-screen.

Brown is having fun playing mistress of the Spencer house, saying:

I've got to tell you, it’s really fun being what they’re calling 'lady of the manor.' The scene that Don and I did, and I had on a nightgown with a robe on, and they had these big earrings and big rings. And I said, 'Gosh, you guys. I don’t know if I’d put all of this on.' And I came out and I told [producer] Ed Scott, who was in the booth that day. I said, 'Hey, Ed, they’ve got me in these big diamonds and this, that, and the other.' I said, 'Am I there yet? Because we just got together.' And he goes, 'Oh, heck yeah. He’s just, like, showering you with jewels and anything you want, cars, new clothes.' And let me tell you, the wardrobe department is pulling out—I mean, they’ve pulled out the stops. The clothes have definitely been phenomenal, so I’m having a great time hanging out at the Spencer mansion; there’s no doubt about it.

Watch the full interview below.