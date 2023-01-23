WATCH: DAYS' Robert Scott Wilson and Deidre Hall Dish Alex's Error and Marlena in Heaven (VIDEO)

Robert Scott Wilson, Deidre Hall, Jim Halterman YouTube

Days of Our Lives' Marlena (Deidre Hall) has just made a journey to Heaven; meanwhile, Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) is in a personal hell. Hall and Wilson spoke to TV Insider's Jim Halterman about on-screen afterlives and character journeys.

What will we see when Marlena is with the angels? Hall dished:

Well, she is with Kate [Lauren Koslow] and Kayla [Mary Beth Evans], so just as an actor, let me just say, 'Oh my gosh, what fun was that! Oh my gosh, what fun was that!' Not just because I love those two women more than anything, but because we don’t get to circulate; we don't get to hang out together. So all of a sudden to be on stage with two of my dearest friends: so much fun. And they couldn't throw us off because we were working.

Filming in the afterlife wasn't all roses, though. Hall explained:

The not-lovely part was, in Heaven, there are no chairs or benches, and if you walk to Heaven in your heels, it just isn't fun.

Meanwhile, Alex just screwed up with Stephanie (Abigail Klein). Alex accidentally stopped Steph from reuniting with her mom before Kayla's death by shutting off his lady love's phone. Looking back on Alex's actions, Wilson said:

Granted, he kind of messed up things recently with Stephanie; he kind of pulled a bonehead maneuver, but he was really doing what he thought was okay. He wasn't trying to intentionally hurt anybody with the process, but unfortunately, bad move at the bad time, and that really took him out. So he's going to be making up for that for a while.

