WATCH: Kelly Thiebaud on GH Exit: "I Wasn't Generally Happy About The Way She Went" (VIDEO)

Kelly Thiebaud departed General Hospital as onetime bad girl Britt Westbourne in shocking fashion (she got "Hook"-ed!). The Emmy-winning actress sat down with Michael Fairman TV to talk about the way Britt died and exiting the show.

Thiebaud and co-star Parry Shen (Brad) belted out Aretha Franklin and George Michael's duet "I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)" at Britt's farewell bash. She said:

And the way that they did it, with the party, was so beautiful. I got to sing with Brad and Parry and it felt very special, and I thought that they really sent her out in a good way. I wasn't generally happy about the way she went, but we can talk about that later.

She noted that she was only ever going to recur on Station 19 and ended up popping up on four episodes. She said she made the decision to leave a week before the Emmys.

Reflecting on her pairing with Josh Kelly (Cody), she said:

Josh is great; in my opinion, it just didn’t work. I felt like we were more siblings than anything, you know?

What did she think of Britt's death scenes? Thiebaud mused:

And with the Hook, at the end of it all, I didn't mind it. I was trying to find where it would allow me to show the audience that, at the at moment, she was choosing to let this killer her instead of Huntingdon’s. And maybe it came off that way; I don’t think it really did, but I was trying to find a way to say that, but it wasn’t in the words. There wasn’t really a moment where I could. So you know, I thought Kathleen [Gati, Obrecht] did a wonderful job. There were some things about my performance that I would totally change.

