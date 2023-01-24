B&B's Krista Allen and Katherine Kelly Lang to Guest on Bold Live January 27

The Bold and the Beautiful's Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Krista Allen) are now fast friends after decades of being rivals. Plus, they're united in their opposition to Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Bill's (Don Diamont) relationship.

The actresses will sit down with Casey Kasprzyk, the supervising producer of B&B, on Bold Live this week. Viewers can get involved in the conversation; alternatively, ahead of time, submit video of yourself asking the questions to boldlive@bbmail.tv.

The interview kicks off on Jan. 27 at 7 PM EST; watch it here.