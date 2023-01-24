Katherine Kelly Lang

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Sheila is having none of Brooke’s meddling and wants her to go because she’s upsetting Bill. Brooke doesn’t address Sheila and tells Bill she’s never been this concerned about him. How could Bill let Sheila kick her out of his home? Bill’s silence irritates Brooke and she urges him to SPEAK.

Bill begins to break down saying he is painfully empty inside. He loved both her and Katie and would have done anything for them. They both mean everything to him. He has put his heart on the line for Brooke and Katie repeatedly and they’ve trampled on it. Brooke tries to interrupt, but Sheila demands that she let him finish speaking (since he does it so rarely these days).

Bill feels abandoned by both Brooke and Katie which devastated him. He says he has feelings and needs despite what people may think. Brooke cannot believe that Sheila is what he needs. Bill confirms that Brooke’s worst nightmare is, indeed, what he needs. Sheila tries to explain that she understands, accepts and supports Bill. In fact, she loves him.

Brooke is beginning to lose her s*** saying that she won’t stop until she gets through to Bill. She will also make sure Sheila rots in prison. Brooke yells at her as she exits which seems to leave Sheila somewhat shaken. After Brooke is gone, Sheila wipes Bill’s eyes and embraces him. Bill continues to look a bit like a weeping robot and hesitantly returns Sheila’s embrace - as she smiles.

