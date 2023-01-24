WATCH: Y&R's Tracey Bregman Gets Replacement Emmy From Christian LeBlanc on The Talk (VIDEO)
Ahead of her 40th anniversary as The Young and the Restless' Lauren Fenmore, Tracey Bregman popped by The Talk Jan. 24.
Bregman said of her character:
She is fearless. She is badass. She can take a beatdown. So not me. It’s like I live this dual life and it’s fun; everything I want to do, I can do through Lauren.
In 1985, Bregman won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Ingenue in a Daytime Drama, but her award perished, along with her home, in a 2018 wildfire. Co-star Christian LeBlanc (Michael Baldwin) came on and presented her with a new award, saying:
Now I would like to present this Emmy for Outstanding Ingenue in a Daytime Drama Series. But this time, it’s from the people who love and respect you and cherish you, your CBS, your Young and the Restless family. And I am so honored to be able to give this to you.
Check out all the fun below.