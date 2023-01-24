Y&R's Courtney Hope on Sally's Paternity Problem: "She's Trying to Be as Honest as Possible"

AFF/Steven Bergman

The Young and the Restless' Sally (Courtney Hope) has changed quite a bit since coming to Genoa City. She's a survivor, but the redheaded designer has also grown up. Hope discussed Sally's approach to her baby drama (after all, Sally is not sure who the dad is!) and evolution with Soaps.com.

The Daytime Emmy nominee has seen Sally grow since coming to Wisconsin. She explained:

She’s constantly having to overcome her past and the mistakes she made. It’s easy to move to a new city and make a fresh start, but I don’t think she realized how much her past would be brought up and continue to be a burden in her career and her relationships. She’s had to work to overcome all of that and prove to everyone she’s not the same person anymore.

But would Sally Spectra Senior's (Darlene Conley) grand-niece lie about her child's paternity for her own ends? Hope shared that she doesn't think Sally would now, adding that:

if this were a few years ago, probably. But now, she’s trying to be as honest as possible with herself and everyone else. Already, everybody sort of assumes she would be deceptive, so it’s almost an act of courage for her not to be.

For all her maturation, though, Sally is still a hustler at heart. Hope explained: