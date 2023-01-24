Joshua Morrow

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Victoria tells Nicholas she can’t believe their father wants to bring Adam back to the company. It’s fine if he wants him back in the family, but she really doesn’t like the idea of him infecting their business. Nicholas agrees. Victoria isn’t terribly interested in his words and goes on to say everything is going so well for them right now. She’s put together an amazing team and can’t understand why Victor would want to disrupt things by inserting Adam.

Nicholas reminds Victoria that Victor will never actually let her be in charge. He will always return to impose his will reminding everyone who is actually in charge. Victoria, for some reason, seems dubious wondering how their father could actually impact this type of change (Have you met your father, Victoria?).

Nicholas tells his sister that Victor thinks Adam is facing some impending trouble at Jabot. He didn’t provide details, but Nicholas recognized the look in his eyes indicating Victor is up to no good and relishing every minute.

Victor is at Crimson Lights on a video chat with Jill. She’s concerned someone has passed away. He assures her everyone is still in with them. He wants to talk to her about an upcoming business meeting. Jill laughs because of course Victor knows her schedule. He ignores her sarcasm saying he knows she’s about to meet with Sally Spectra and there’s information she should know.

