On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Deacon is grilling Sheila about her latest scheme to keep out of lockdown. Hope told him how Bill showed up at Steffy's, declared himself in love with Sheila, and blackmailed Steffy to keep her out of prison. The only piece of information he's lacking is the information Bill possesses that is blackmail worthy. Sheila confirms his account of the events.

Deacon is somewhat confused because Bill is ego-driven and rarely cares about anyone else - much less Sheila. How did she pull it off? He can't believe it's possible that Sheila is shacking up with him. Sheila confirms that she's in a relationship with Bill and is living with him. Deacon doesn't like Bill but says he's happy for her.

Sheila can't quite believe her ears but hesitantly thanks him. His opinion means a lot to her. Deacon reminds Sheila of his feelings for her and how often he put his ass on the line for her. He poses the question: how much is she in love with Bill and how much is she using him?

