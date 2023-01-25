Booked and Busy: Guiding Light's Murray Bartlett Joins AppleTV+'s Extrapolations

Guiding Light grad Murray Bartlett (ex-Cyrus) has signed on to the AppleTV+ series Extrapolations. The Emmy winner, along with the likes of Meryl Streep, Daveed Diggs, and Edward Norton, will star in the drama, which is set in the near future (in which climate change's impact has taken hold). The series premieres March 17.

All My Children

Bradley Whitford (ex-Jason) will appear on Law & Order: SVU as a professor with early-onset dementia who confesses to a murder; his episode airs Feb. 23 on NBC at 9 PM EST

(ex-Kendall) will receive the Icon Award at the 2023 SCAD TVFest in Atlanta, Georgia (taking place from Feb. 9-11) Chrishell Stause (ex-Amanda) and Colin Egglesfield (ex-Josh) headline the Lifetime film A Rose For Her Grave: The Randy Roth Story, premiering Feb. 18 at 8 PM EST

General Hospital

Coby Ryan McLaughlin (ex-Shiloh) will appear as Jasper on the episode of SWAT called "Addicted," premiering Feb. 3 at 8 PM EST on CBS

Guiding Light

Hayden Panettiere (ex-Lizzie) stars in Scream 6, out March 10

The Young and the Restless