Sloan’s Digs: Eric arrives drunk with news of his mother’s passing. Sloan doesn’t understand why Eric isn’t with his family. He doesn’t want family. He wants sex with Sloan. In the afterglow, Eric and Sloan get real about their mothers. She’d like to help him more but doesn’t think vengeance is his bag.

Park: Johnny and Chanel are in the park discussing what happened with Allie. Johnny tries to downplay Allie’s feelings, but Chanel gets that they were headed no where good (or somewhere really good). Johnny thinks he’s screwing up everything today and explains picking the fight with Tripp in front of Wendy. Chanel decides it’s time to go check on Allie but she and Johnny grab one last hug.

University Hospital: Abe runs into Allie and they comfort one another. She’s going to go on a walk and clear her head. Allie points Abe to the roof where he can find John.

John is on the roof remembering his last moments with Marlena. Abe finds John and they discuss the loss caused by Marlena’s death. John says he will never get beyond it. He can’t believe Marlena beat the devil twice (third mention) but was taken out by Orpheus.

Abe reminds John his family needs him. He offers John a place to stay, but he needs to be at the penthouse where he can still feel her.

Spirit World: Marlena’s spirit leaves her body and she goes to a place that looks very white and very bright. She now has on a white pant suit and moves through double doors to find what looks very much like the area where Bo lived in heaven (see Beyond Salem 2). She calls out for John only to be answered by Angel Susan. Marlena thinks Susan is alive, but she quickly realizes they are both dead. Marlena asks about Kate and Kayla and Susan is evasive.

Susan thinks it’s pretty funny to consider Kate making it into heaven. Marlena asks again about Kayla. She checks the signature book and finds Bo’s name (with an asterisk next to it). However, there is no mention of Kayla. Susan goes on to explain that things take time where they are and there’s some confusion over God and Elvis. A frustrated Marlena redirects Susan. She apologizes and says she is there to help her transition.

Casa de Johnson: Alex sips his drink and calls Stephanie who is also drinking. No dice - she’d rather drink. Alex leaves a message and Stephanie reads a text about Marlena. Just then, Paulina arrives with food and words of comfort and a request for her connections. She wants to enlist Alex to help dupe Sloan. Stephanie explains she’s not with him anymore and goes on to tell her about Alex and her cell phone. Paulina thinks she is completely justified for kicking him t the curb. That being said, she still wants Stephanie to help her with Sloan. Before she leaves, they agree to share a bottle of wine one day so Stephanie can tell her all about Kayla.

Horton Square/House of ChAllie: Alex runs into Allie and he immediately sees how upset she is and takes her home. Alex asks where Chanel is and is surprised to learn she’s with Johnny. Allie chugs a beer and tells him all about it. Alex explains the dumpster fire he created with Stephanie. Allie thinks he made a stupid mistake but deserves to be forgiven.Just then, Chanel arrives home and Snarky Allie returns.

Endings

Eric tells Sloan revenge isn’t a natural instinct. It’s an obsession… and sex is the remedy.

Stephanie is plotting strategies for Paulina when she checks Alex’s message. She hears him grovel and seems somewhat moved before hanging up the phone.

Alex wants to get the hell out of there, but Snarky Allie stops him saying maybe they could have another threesome. Chanel snaps at her and Allie says she’s not in the mood and is going to sleep in Henry’s room.

Abe and Paulina meet up in Horton Square and he updates her about John.

Susan tellsMarlena that she is her guardian angel. Sometimes, it’s hard for folks to accept they’re no longer alive. Susan had a “devil” of a time transitioning when thinking about not seeing EJ again. She must feel the same having to let go of John.

John remains on the roof crying and smiles at the picture on the wall of one of his weddings to Marlena. He grabs the remote and turns off the image.

Marlena can’t imagine how much pain John must be in. Susan (oddly) tells her that John is crushed, but then reminds her that he has his family around him. The mention of her children brings tears to Marlena’s eyes. Susan thinks she made it to where they are because of how wonderful she is. Susan wants her to get some rest while she checks on her paperwork. Susan hands her a complimentary mocktail (what is going on?) and tells her to walk through another set of doors. She passes through the doors and Angel Susan turns into Devil Susan!

