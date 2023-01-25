William Lipton

On today's General Hospital recap: Josslyn begs Cameron not to say anything because she's afraid of what Sonny will do when he finds out. She wants Cameron to save Dex out of the goodness of his heart. Cameron calls Josslyn selfish, and that she got Dex but it was at the cost of their friendship and that he won't keep Dex' secrets.

Josslyn claims to hate seeing Cameron this hurt and that she was trying to shield him. She says they've been friends forever, using that to try to get him to do what she wants. Cameron says she thinks so little of him that she's compromising herself and asking him to do the same. Josslyn wants them to get back their friendship at some point but he says he may never be able to forgive her.

Josslyn says Sonny could have Dex killed, but Cameron says this isn't his fault and that Josslyn screwed him over. He doesn't owe her anything. When Cameron heads out, he agrees not to say anything. However, when Josslyn thanks him he doesn't want her thanks for being a better person than she is. He says unlike her he doesn't betray the people that he cares about.

Dex admits to Sonny what happened on the pier the night Britt died. He tells Sonny about leaving Britt and going off to his apartment with Josslyn and then returning her home. Sonny is surprised to hear Carly knows. Dex offers to give the gun back to Sonny but he tells Dex to keep it and to get more practice so he doesn't miss next time. Sonny tells Dex to swear to him that he is telling Sonny everything. Dex promises that's all that happened that night.

Josslyn calls Dex as he's leaving Sonny's and cries that she lost her oldest friend. She adds that Cameron won't say anything about them. Dex tells her what he told Sonny, and that he believes there's nothing more between them.

Sam joins Maxie for a drink, and the two talk about Britt and how much Maxie misses her. Maxie asks Sam if Dante shared any police details about the killer. Sam admits she and Dante are working together on the case, and tells Maxie about going to Spring Ridge to talk to Esme. She adds how the nanny might know something about the attacks. Maxie is thrilled when Sam mentions she and Dante will be taking a trip together and the two discuss the relationship. Sam is really excited about their first trip alone together.

Liz tells Laura that her mother seemed sincere but that it's hard to trust her. Laura says it's the same for her and Nikolas. She goes on to tell Liz that Nikolas wants to sue for full custody. Laura offers to talk to Carolyn, but Liz says her mother is a master manipulator. Liz says Laura is the mom she wishes she had.

Laura wonders whether Liz is ready to forgive Carolyn and have a relationship with her. Laura thinks Liz will regret it if she doesn't try to get along with Carolyn. Laura offers her help if Liz is having issues with Nikolas, but Liz says she has to live with the choices she's made. Liz is about to tell Laura but Cameron comes in and distracts her.

Nikolas hopes he can count on Carolyn’s discretion, and she questions why he told her that Liz was in trouble. Nikolas tells her everything that Liz told her about their past and how she managed to suppress Liz' memories. Nikolas says he and Liz are in trouble and wants Carolyn to do what she did years ago.

Nikolas explains about Esme and her memory loss and that it's better for Liz if Esme never remembers. Nikolas says they need Carolyn to suppress Esme's memories to atone for what she did to Liz. Carolyn says she's spent years regretting the mistake she made with Liz and won't make it again for anyone else. Nikolas says Liz will regret it this time. Nikolas says he was there for Liz throughout the years when Carolyn wasn't. He admits he wants to save himself but also wants to save Liz.

In Paris, Valentin and Anna are waiting for Renee for their trip through the catacombs to Victor's compound. Valentin notices that Anna is no longer behind them and wants to go back for her but Renee is dismissive. Renee gets all up in Valentin's personal space, talking about their past together and how they can be together again. Anna eventually catches up and wonders what's going on between them. The three find Lucy, tied up.

