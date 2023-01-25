Michelle Stafford

On today's The Young and the Restless recap:

Phyllis is annoyed with Tucker for listening in on her conversation. He says he couldn't help himself because her words are so stimulating. He thinks of her astute business woman and compliments her on the creation of his current residence, The Grand Phoenix. Clearly flattered, Phyllis says she sold it for a profit (which is not the only reason she sold it). Tucker goes on to say he knows how she was, at one time, partnered up with Abby - a person she can't stand. Thus, she is able to separate her business life from her personal life.

Phyllis is growing more suspicious and wants Tucker to just spit it out. He wants her to set aside his personal feelings for him. If she wants Daniel's new project to succeed she should take the opportunity to have a little chat with him. Phyllis is clearly intrigued by the thought of helping out her son and quite possibly by spending a little time with Tucker.

