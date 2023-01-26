B&B's Katherine Kelly Lang on Brooke: "I Like Seeing Her in Charge of Her Own Destiny"

Gilles Toucas/CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful heroine Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) has made a big change in her life. For now (at least), she's given Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) the heave-ho for his waffling behavior. Lang spoke to Soap Opera Digest about Brooke's point of view and new, surprising friendship.

Brooke has finally chosen herself, and Lang is thrilled. She said:

I've said this for a while now, that Brooke needs to take some time for herself. She really needs to put herself first. There are so many things I want to see for her, but she has a way to go to get there.

She added:

I like seeing her in charge of her own destiny and playing her self-esteem—and it's a great message for all the women that they don't need a man to make them complete.

Lang is also enjoying Taylor and Brooke's changed bond, saying: