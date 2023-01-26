On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Greg Vaughan, Jessica Serfaty

House of ChAllie: Allie awakens from her slumber in Henry’s room and gives Chanel the silent treatment. Chanel wants to talk which Snarky Allie is willing to do, but only if she admits to hitting on Johnny while Marlena was dying. Chanel can’t believe that Allie wants her to admit an indiscretion with Johnny that didn’t actually happen. They spar back and forth, but Snarky Allie is unwilling to let anything go. Finally, Chanel admits she and Johnny were about to kiss when Allie came out of the elevator. She tries to explain that she was trying to support Johnny, especially after they saw Marlena looking so frail and tragic. All that being said, Allie won’t let it go and pushes Chanel to admit her continued attraction to Johnny.

Chez Hernandez: Gabi is talking to Will (or maybe Sonny) giving condolences for the recently departed. Just then, Wendy arrives with flowers and Gabi is none too happy. Wendy explains that she wants to apologize for all the drama her brother caused. Gabi has no time for her explanations as she never bothered to tell her what was happening. Wendy gets it but begs her to understand her perspective as the brother of the person who caused so much pain. Gabi wonders if Wendy would have kept her in the dark forever. Wendy truthfully admits she has no idea what she would have done. She just wanted her brother to be happy and she couldn’t think ab out taking his joy away. She admits what she did was wrong and Gabi begins to break (thankfully because these two as non-blood sisters are kind of gold). Gabi finally tells Wendy she accepts her apology and Wendy is thrilled,.

Now that Gabi has accepted Wendy’s apology, they get back to being friends. Gabi explains the situation with Stefan, and Wendy does her best to be there for her. Gabi goes on to explain how she tried to get Marlena to help but her intentions were brutally rebuffed. Gabi knows if Stefan ever got deprogrammed she would gain her life back. Wendy thinks there has to be some way to compel Stefan to want his memories back - like through an intervention. Gabi is ready to give up, but Wendy is surprised she is willing to let go of her one true love so quickly.

Casa de Johnson: Tripp is on the phone learning he is no longer able to visit Ava. Just then, Johnny arrives, and Tripp reluctantly invites him in The rest of the fam is out planning Kayla’s services (I wonder if we’re going to get a three-coffin funeral). Johnny immediately apologizes for the scene he caused yesterday in Horton Square. Tripp hesitantly forgives Johnny. He blames himself for Ava being relegated to Bayview. Johnny decides to get going and they both decide they’re good with each other.

DiMera Mansion: Stefan wishes Stefano’s portrait good morning and talks about going after EJ. He knows his father wouldn’t approve but thinks EJ deserves it. Just then, Nicole dramatically enters. She wonders why he was talking to Stefano’s portrait and who the DiMera is he wants to “make pay.” Stefan deflects saying it’s Kristen. Nicole doesn‘ t seem to believe him as the police have implicated in the Kate and Kayla’s deaths. Stefan surprises her with an update that adds Marlena to the list.

Nicole is stunned that Marlena is dead. Stefan says the impact of her loss is more than he could ever imagine. He wonders if Nicole is thinking about Eric. She admits she is thinking about all of Marlena’s children including Eric. Stefan goes on to tell her that he sent EJ to fire Li because he knows about EJ’s role and also about Nicole’s knowledge of the situation. With that, Nicole exits.

Salem Inn: Li is getting dressed for work when he receives a phone call from Dr. Rolf. He needs more petri dishes (giggle). Li agrees but reiterates that he’s not to tell anyone about his involvement in Stefan’s brainwashing. Just then, EJ arrives with news that he’s fired. Li can’t believe that Stefan has forgiven EJ. Stefan doesn’t approve of the betrayal but respects him for his choices. In addition, Li reminds EJ that his father is head of the board of directors. He goes on to say that everyone will continue to think he deserves to say in his position at DiMera. Before he leaves, EJ reminds Li that crossing a DiMera is a no go.

Sloan’s Digs: Eric awakens to Sloan reading a story about Marlena’s death. She thinks the article is far-fetched at best and, at worst, slander - they reported she was a serial killer! They decide to forget everything and just have sex. After they get done, Sloan is disappointed they aren’t going for round two. With that, he exits.

Brady Pub: Eric and Nicole run into each other outside the Brady Pub. She offers her condolences and he thanks her for her kind words. She asks if it’s ok if she gives him a hug…

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Marlena Has a Devil of a Time With Angel Susan

Endings

Eric agrees to Nicole’s affections and they awkwardly embrace. Just as they release each other, Sloan arrives because Eric left his phone in her bed (How long will it take Nicole to realize that Sloan and Nicole are quite similar creatures?).

Johnny arrives at ChAllie’s door and Chanel tries to get him to leave. He explains he’s there to see Wendy. Chanel apologizes and quickly explains Wendy is not there.

Wendy is glad Johnny apologized to Tripp. She understands as she has been on an apology tour of her own recently. She explains how Gabi recently forgave her, but she wishes she could help with Stefan’s de programming.

Stefan doses EJ’s mimosa with a drug just as Gabi comes up behind him, smacks him upside the head, and knocks him out.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!