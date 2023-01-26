Laura Wright,

On today’s General Hospital recap: Laura runs into Spencer and Trina on her way out of Kelly's and tells them that Cameron needs them. Trina's surprised to hear that Josslyn broke up with him, but when she presses for details, Cameron gets angry and storms off.

Trina asks Spencer about Britt's memorial service and offers to go with him for support. Spencer mentions how they no longer have to pretend to be close since Esme has been caught. Trina says while Esme is no longer a suspect in the killings, someone else is still targeting her. The two agree to continue to pretend to lure out whoever is the killer.

Trina asks about Nikolas, and Spencer says he's been avoiding his father. She mentions his sibling, and Spencer wants the baby as far away from Nikolas as he can. Trina says Esme is not a better choice so Spencer tells her about wanting to raise the baby himself.

Josslyn summons Carly and tells her that she hurt Cameron again, and that she lost him as a friend. She explains about Cameron finding her with Dex and while she's not sorry about being with Dex, she is sorry she hurt Cameron. Josslyn regrets not having broken up with him weeks ago and says she asked Cameron to keep Dex a secret.

Carly points out that Dex doesn't have a problem working for Sonny and explains that things were the same for her and Jason. Josslyn admits that's how she feels about Dex, but Carly warns her that she's going down a difficult road. She needs to be sure this is what she wants. Carly says this will change Josslyn's life, but Josslyn says she can't go back and doesn't want it to stop. Carly promises to always have her daughter’s back, but tells her to never lie and always come to her if she has a problem.

Josslyn asks about Drew, and Carly says he's upset with her for keeping the lie about Nina and understands his anger. Josslyn realizes that it is always better to tell the truth rather than defend a lie.

Drew's babysitting Wiley when Olivia shows up to bring him up to the main house. Olivia and Drew discuss Nina and hope that she's a match for Willow. Drew gets angry and tells Olivia about Carly's secret, and how she sabotaged his search for the birth family. Olivia wonders if their relationship can survive it.

Drew says he's angry, that he trusted Carly and didn't know she was capable of this. Olivia says it will be a challenge being with Carly. Drew admits he cares about Carly but that she lied to him. Olivia claims Carly wasn't being selfish but trying to protect her family and believes that's what drew Drew to Carly in the first place.

Drew cares about Carly but doesn't see what kind of future they have. Olivia claims Carly isn't a lying liar who's pants are on fire and that she's brave and strong and loves with all of her aorta and ventricles. Olivia claims she'd want Carly in her corner but Drew can't get over the lying.

Laura and Charlotte run into Martin .Laura wants Martin to join them but he's busy stewing about Lucy. Martin asks if Laura is considering Cyrus' offer to help bring Victor down. Laura says Cyrus' help comes with an agenda. Martin complains about Victor, but Laura promises that VAnna will bring Lucy home. Martin's sick and tired of waiting around and will find another way to get to Victor, by representing Esme.

Laura can't believe he took Esme's case since she did terrible things to the family, and is surprised when Martin tells her Nikolas had him assigned to the case. Martin says Nikolas and Victor have been colluding lately and he's going to use Esme as leverage. Laura warns him to be careful of Victor.

Charlotte runs into Victor who wants to play nice, but she's not having it. She asks where Valentin is and says she knows Victor sent her to boarding school to keep them apart. Victor promises to get them all back together, as Laura arrives to take Charlotte away.

Valentin and Anna manage to get into the room where Lucy is being held. They are trying to free Lucy when Renee pulls a gun and tells them that none of them are leaving. Just then, a couple of Victor's minions arrive to help.

Victor is called and he's quick to crow over having the upper hand. Valentin calls his father a coward, but Victor says he won't kill Valentin and tells his minions to get rid of Anna. Later, Laura goes back to Victor to warn him to leave the child alone. Victor says Charlotte will eventually come around if she wants to see her father again.

An explosion goes off and Anna explains that she planted C4 and the place will be flooding shortly. Anna, Valentin and Lucy manage to escape. Lucy wants to call Martin but VAnna tell her that the rest of the world needs to believe they’re all dead.



