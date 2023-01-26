The Young and The Restless Cast Celebrates 50 Years With People Magazine

The Young and the Restless will celebrate its 50th anniversary on March 26. To ring in the exciting occasion, the CBS soap's entire cast got all dolled up for interviews and photoshoots with People.

Depicted in the snaps are Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki), Eric Braeden (Victor), Eileen Davidson (Ashley), Beth Maitland (Traci), Jess Walton (Jill), Peter Bergman (Jack), Christian Le Blanc (Michael), Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren), Christel Khalil (Lily), Kate Linder (Esther), Bryton James (Devon), Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), Kelsey Wang (Allie), Conner Floyd (Chance), Cait Fairbanks (Tessa), Courtney Hope (Sally), Brytni Sarpy (Elena), Trevor St. John (Tucker), Greg Rikaart (Kevin), Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe), Rory Gibson (Noah), Zuleyka Silver (Audra), Allison Lanier (Summer), Melissa Ordway (Abby), Michelle Stafford (Phyllis), Jason Thompson (Billy), Joshua Morrow (Nick), Amelia Heinle (Victoria), Sharon Case (Sharon), Sean Dominic (Nate), Camryn Grimes (Mariah), Mark Grossman (Adam), Lauralee Bell (Christine), Susan Walters (Diane), Michael Mealor (Kyle), Mishael Morgan (Amanda), and Michael Graziadei (Daniel).

In a behind-the-scenes video clip, the show's stars spoke about the big photoshoot and what the anniversary meant to them. Bergman shared:

What is so special about this day is you've never seen the entire cast together.

Maitland chimed in:

It's unbelievable to have this much companionship and years watching each other grow.

James mused:

Half a century of bringing joy to people's lives is a great thing to celebrate.

People also ran down some of Y&R's impressive stats. The longest-running scripted show on CBS, Y&R has ranked as the top daytime drama for 35 years; the total amount of cast members over the last five decades numbers over 350. Y&R has won 11 Daytime Emmys in the Outstanding Drama Series category, and its current cast includes 17 actors who won Daytime Emmys for their work on the show.