Tracey Bregman Reflects on 40 Years of Y&R's Lauren (EXCLUSIVE)

The Young and the Restless’ Lauren Fenmore is forty and fabulous! The iconic character, portrayed by Tracey Bregman, celebrates her 40th anniversary in Genoa City on January 25. Daytime Confidential had the chance to chat with Bregman about her tenure on the show. Bregman reminisces on the ’80s in soaps, her favorite Lauren vs. Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) moment, and her journey portraying a single character for four decades.

Daytime Confidential: Tracey, it’s been 40 years of Lauren Fenmore! Congratulations! Can you believe it? How are you feeling?

Tracey Bregman: Thank you! It's surreal. It's like, where did the time go? That's the thing that blows my mind. Where did the time go? I know I was there every second of it, but I can't believe it's been four decades!

DC: I've heard that originally the role of Lauren Fenmore was only supposed to be for a short time. Is that true?

TB: Yes, that is very true. And it was for Traci Abbott’s (Beth Maitland) original best friend.

DC: Oh wow!

TB: My first episode was me talking for 22 pages about losing my virginity. She wasn’t even Lauren Fenmore yet; she was just Lauren.

DC: Do you remember your first day?

TB: Yes, my first day was at the coffeehouse. I was working with Beth, and I think there were other people at our table. I don't remember them sadly, but I remember Beth. She’s the one that showed me around, where to go, and how to do it. Luckily, I'd had two-and-a-half years on Days of Our Lives. So, daytime wasn't new to me.

In fact, the executive producer who had hired me on Days of Our Lives drove up my driveway and asked me if I wanted to do another soap. That's when they created this character for me. So, he was in the booth and one of the directors, Frank Pacelli from Days of Our Lives, was there my first day. He was my least favorite director over on DAYS. I'll never forget walking in and going, “Oh no!”

DC: Earlier, you mentioned Beth being the first person to really show you the ropes at the show. Your characters, Lauren and Traci Abbott, had quite the history in the early days. How was it for you as a young actor, playing that mean girl?

TB: Well, there was a lot of fun to that! The only part that was hard, because Beth was my best friend in real life and we spent all our time together, was to have to say anything negative about her body. That was incredibly hard for me to do! Everything besides that, was so much fun. I loved being mean! I loved being the bad girl!

DC: I saw the two of you on Twitter talking about the classic scene where Traci dumps the ice cream on Lauren’s head! I was surprised to see you had to do that twice.

TB: I couldn't believe they didn't get it! I have, like, melted chocolate ice cream all on my head. How are we going to do this a second time? So, they got in really, really close and they did it again. I literally ran from stage into the dressing room to jump in the shower. My joke is that I was picking nuts out of my hair for days! I kept thinking, what possessed them to put nuts on that sundae? That was going on my head!

DC: Well, it made for memorable television!

TB: That's true. It is a scene that inevitably people will ask me about!

DC: Now, eventually Lauren and Traci ended up singing with Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian). How did you feel about singing on the show?

TB: You know, I sang in my real life, but I have more of a Broadway belt. My dad and I always used to sing more Broadway stuff together. So, when I had to sing pop, my voice is just not a pop voice. Obviously, Beth has, like, the greatest voice of all time. I was like, “Oh God!” I felt so inferior to her doing the singing part. I loved the singing part, but it was tough on me because I didn't feel like I measured up personally. It’s so funny because my character is the exact opposite.

DC: A popular flashback scene is the big concert with Lauren, Danny, and Traci singing their hearts out. How much fun were those big ‘'80s productions?

TB: Those were incredible! Mike Denney, our director, literally made it look like we were selling out The Forum. We did have several hundred extras with us! The first one we ever did was just Michael and myself, and we did the song “Obsession.” I'm telling you, I’d love if anybody could get their hands on that specific song! It literally looked like there's thousands and thousands of people! It was so much fun.

DC: Okay, now I’ve got to put out the Bat-Signal. Whoever's got that footage, please post it somewhere!

TB: Yes, please! Post it! I’ve got to see it again!

DC: Once Lauren finished her days as a rock star, she married and divorced Paul (Doug Davidson). Then, she married Dr. Scott Grainger (Peter Barton). This, of course, brings us to the infamous Sheila Carter. We have to talk about Lauren vs. Sheila. Those two had some pretty epic battles over the years. Do you have one that is the most memorable to you?

TB: We had so many fights. The thing that was interesting is the more that we did, the more we trusted each other, and the more they actually let us do ourselves! You have to understand: I am the least physical person in that regard that you will ever meet. In fact, I had to slap Michael Damian across the face in one scene, and it literally was ten takes! I couldn't make connection with his face! I just couldn’t do it! The producer, Wes Kenney, came out on that set and was like, “I’m gonna hit you in a minute!” I had done a movie so many years ago that had a lot of fight scenes. So, I think they got one of the girls that doubled me in that movie to start doubling me here.

I had no idea I was going to be faced with that many fight scenes, you know? The first one in the lab, I think, goes down in history. I was in a bugle bead suit, and you have no idea how slippery bugle beads are on a table! I just went sliding everywhere, and I'm in heels. I could barely keep up in them. You know, Kimberlin was always, like, in flats and tennis shoes and dressed for a fight. Lauren wasn’t even close to being dressed for a fight.

DC: Lauren did it, though! She held her own against Sheila in the dress and heels.

TB: Oh man, I know Lauren got tough. While Tracey is going, “Please God, not another fight scene!”

DC: Did you ever think that the Lauren and Sheila rivalry would just develop into one of daytime's best rivalries?

TB: No, I didn't! This is a story where I was giving birth to my first son, Austin. The baby switch storyline had just started, which is why I didn't find it funny in the least. My labor and delivery nurse knocked on my door to come in to work with me. This is the woman who is going to be with me until I deliver. I say, “Who is it?” And she replies, “Sheila!” I'm like, “Sheila who?” She opens the door and says, “Nurse Sheila!” I was like, “That is so not funny right now!”

DC: Oh my gosh! Wow!

TB: Yeah! I was just trying to have my baby!

DC: Now, Lauren’s feud with Sheila eventually brings her to Los Angeles and a new show, The Bold and the Beautiful. Can you just talk about your time on Bold?

TB: Bold and Beautiful was an extraordinary experience. First of all, to work with the great Susan Flannery (Stephanie Forrester), who I became very, very close with, and John McCook (Eric Forrester), Oh, and Ian Buchanan (Dr. James Warwick) and of course, the late, great Darlene Conley (Sally Spectra) was great! It was just a master class!

It was during the days where they would rehearse early in the morning, and then break it for lunch, like, at 10:30 in the morning. Since we were all broken at the same time, we as a cast and crew used to go to lunch together at the farmers’ market every single day. We became the extraordinarily tight group, where Susan, John, Ian, Rhonda Friedman, who was our producer at the time, Windsor Harmon (Thorne Forrester), and Ronn Moss (Ridge Forrester), we started a dinner group! Once a month, one of us would pick a place to go eat dinner, but there had to be an adventure involved. So, we would plan for our small group, and that's what I really loved about the cast. At that time, we were shooting a half an hour a day. It's not like everybody does now! We're all shooting like an hour and 15 minutes a day. We had the time to also cultivate these amazing relationships outside of the show that I think really played on scene.

DC: Oh, absolutely! I love that you still got to be Lauren Fenmore, just in a different place.

TB: Yeah, exactly. And it made sense because she had all the department stores. She was able then to really delve into her fashion and designing. I especially loved all the locations!

DC: Before long, Lauren’s time came to an end on Bold and she ended up back on The Young and the Restless. She was with Paul again, and then Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart) comes along. He's obsessed with her, and that eventually leads her to her big love, Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc). Do you feel like the Michael Baldwin romance was really that turning point for Lauren's character to become a better person?

TB: Well, it's funny you would say that because you put the two baddies on the show together. I mean he’s, like, killed people, and I’ve done terrible things. Strangely, you put them together and they become better people. I thought how they handled the two characters coming together was really beautiful. I loved when they were trying to be together, but they felt like they couldn't be together. There was that push-pull that was so amazing. You had Kevin's character, who is in love with Lauren, but neither one of them wanted to break his heart, as he was just starting to do better. It was just great!

DC: Soon, Lauren and Michael get married! I think they may have the longest continuous marriage in daytime.

TB: I mean it’s got to be a record or something. We either got married in 2005 or 2006. I used to know it. Christian always used to ask me, “When did we get married?!” Now I’m becoming that person. “When did get married, honey?”

DC: It all runs together after a while! What is like, having that longevity together?

TB: Well, I make no secret that I literally won the co-star lottery. Absolutely. Anything that I could ever be is because I'm looking at him.

DC: Is there anyone that you haven't worked with much that you'd like to work with more?

TB: There's not one actor on the show that isn't incredible and someone that I would love to work with. I worked with Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman) for the first time a couple of years ago! In all these years, besides her TV wedding, I had never worked with her. We went to start working together, and I started to cry. She's like, “Are you okay?” I was like, “Oh my God, I think I'm having a fangirl moment!” I'm literally crying because we'd never worked together.

I haven't had many scenes with Bryton James (Devon Hamilton)! I loved working with Melissa Ordway (Abby Newman), with the Scott (Daniel Hall) story. I, obviously, you know, love working with Beth, and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis Summers), and Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra), and Greg, and Lizzie Hendrickson (Chloe Mitchell). There’s just not one I wouldn't love to have story with. Not one.

DC: What can you tell us about your special 40th anniversary episode?

TB: First of all, I was so thrilled to have the opportunity to do a special episode. It’s pretty cool. It was so much fun to have the whole TV family together. Second of all, watching all the flashbacks they were sent to me the night before, was just “oh my God!” I forgot how big the shoulder pads were and how big my hair was! Do you know how many scenes I watched that I have no memory of doing? I was like, “Gee, I wonder what I’m going to do next!” I honestly did not know, Some of them, I have memory of that, but I have no idea what I’m going to do in the scene. There were stories that I had completely forgotten about. It was fun.

Then to have everybody watch them! Everybody was like, “Oh my God! Your voice is so high!” I know. I know. I was like, “Okay, everybody, hold on!” These are my pre-sinus surgery years where I sounded like Edith Ann. I went from Edith Ann to Lauren Bacall! It was just really funny to kind of see all the styles and the hair color. Sometimes I feel like I'm kind of boring now because I don't really change my hair. I don't really put it up, or do anything interesting with it. I've been every color done every hairstyle there is! I’ve done it all.

DC: I wouldn't say boring at all; it's consistent! Lauren always looks so consistently fabulous, and that’s hard to do all the time.

TB: Thank you very much! David Zyla has been an extraordinary costumer who really has understood Lauren. We've had so much fun working together and keeping Lauren “au courant”!

DC: What do you want to see for Lauren in the next 40 years?

TB: I think I would love to see like a family caper because our TV family is so fun!

I hope that we all get a chance to do something really fun together. I hope there's more dynamic between Michael and Lauren. I love it when we are faced with something emotional and high stakes. I want us to face it together! There’s that one storyline of “Unfaithful” and the tag line was “How far would you go to protect your family?” Michael and Lauren would go as far as it takes!

DC: To the ends of the Earth!

TB: Yes, they will do anything to make it work. They have no boundaries. Christian and I, as actors, don't have boundaries with each other, and I think that's why our chemistry works. Whatever you need to do, do it!