ABC Boots T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach

ABC has given T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach the heave-ho. The Mouse House has terminated the ABC and GMA3 anchors after an extensive mediation session held on Thursday, TMZ reports.

According to the site, the "mediation was "extremely contentious" between the anchors, whose romantic relationship became public courtesy of the media late last year, and ABC reps. ABC has accused Holmes and Robach of numerous forms of misconduct, including claims Robach violated policy by having alcohol in her dressing room. A source called the accusations "a witch hunt," since the bottles of booze were given to Robach and other on-air talents by ABC News execs.

ABC also accused Robach of coming to work the following day drunk after attending the College Football National Championship game the previous day game a year ago. Sources claimed Robach wasn't drunk but just tired.

ABC claimed the pair waited too long to disclose their relationship and that Holmes and Robach's on-set behavior made some staffers uncomfortable. This comes after the Alphabet Network said the two never broke any rules when their romance became public since they were considered equals at the show.