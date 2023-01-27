Annika Noelle, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Steffy can’t believe her ears (neither can I) when Hope tells her she wants Forrester to rehire Thomas (for the love…). She says it can’t be personal because business is different. To make her point even more ridiculous, Hope quickly reviews all Thomas did to manipulate Douglas and destroy their mothers’ relationships with Ridge.

Steffy rightfully believes Thomas will never learn if he’s not held accountable. She also understands Hope has her line to consider. Hope also reminds Steffy they have everyone’s jobs to consider. Hope trusts Thomas’ ability to design but nothing else. Hope sort of suggests that Thomas design but not come back to the office. Steffy thinks they have to be very careful the message they send Thomas. He’s never had consequences.

As they are discussing Thomas’ misdeeds, he approaches the office door. He also hears Hope saying how much Thomas’ talent is a part of Forrester Creations’ success. Steffy understands Hope to mean that Hope For The Future can’t succeed without Thomas (is he the only designer in Los Angeles?).

