The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of January 30 - February 3, 2023

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) tells Taylor (Krista Allen) they are similar because they both shot people.

Hope (Annika Noelle) stuns Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) support Taylor.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) turns Il Giardino into a pizza joint.

Deacon takes a huge chance to spend a little time with Sheila.

Hope and Steffy try to talk some sense into Taylor.

After his Forrester ex-communication, Thomas sought refuge with Paris (Diamond White).

Sheila is quickly losing patience with Katie (Heather Tom).

Zende (Delon de Metz) has no clue Thomas is staying with Paris.

Brooke and Hope visit Deacon’s new restaurant.

Katie fills Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) in on Sheila and Bill (Don Diamont).

Carter gets between Sheila and Katie.

Deacon does some fast talking when Brooke and Hope bring up Sheila.

Katie is surprised when Brooke defends Taylor.

Brooke and Deacon have a sweet moment.

