Days of Our Lives' Zach Tinker Cast in CBS' Fire Country

Zach Tinker

Days of Our Lives star Zach Tinker (Sonny Kiriakis) will be showing off his acting chops on another major show. Deadline reports that the actor, who recently popped by his alma mater The Young and the Restless in the role of Fenmore Baldwin, has boarded the first season of the CBS drama Fire Country.

In an episode premiering right after the AFC Championship game on Jan. 29, Tinker's character will make his debut. Tinker will play probationary firefighter Collin, who is billed as humble and charismatic. But his dad was a famous firefighter himself, so Collin has a lot to live up to.

Fire County centers on convict Bode Donovan (Max Theriot). In exchange for a shortened sentence, Bode becomes a firefighter in a program that returns him to his hometown in Northern California.

