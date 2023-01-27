Days of Our Lives Recap: Belle Annoys Eric by Agreeing to Represent Paulina And Chanel

Jessica Serfaty, Martha Madison, Jackée Harry, Greg Vaughan

Kiriakis Mansion: For some reason, Alex is lifting weights in the living room next to Maggies breakables. Just as he’s at his sweatiest, Allie arrives and gawks. She’s there to apologize for the night before. Alex says to never apologize for offering a threesome. Allie fills him in on the events of the morning. Alex gets flirty and tells her she and Chanel are great together. He wants her to go home and make up.

House of ChAllie: Chanel tells Johnny it’s not the time. He says he’ll go, but would like her to remember they are friends. Chanel tells him Allie wants another threesome. Johnny wants to go find Allie but Chanel stops him. She admits she felt something for him when they almost kissed. She loves Allie and is committed to her, but still has feelings for Johnny. They agree to be careful around one another and embrace - just as Allie returns.

Horton Square: Belle is on the phone crying to John when she runs into Paulina. She told her sister Tammy the news and she sends her condolences. Paulina goes on to say she’s dealing with a civil suit from Sloan Peterson. Belle offers to help her with the case. They decide to talk strategy over breakfast.

Brady Pub: Sloan runs into Eric and Nicole. She returns Eric’s phone saying it was lost in the very messed up sheets. She turns to leave and Nicole calls her out for being a “pathetic slut.” Sloan yells at Nicole for calling her pathetic and using “antiquated slurs.” Sloan thinks Nicole cares very much that she is sleeping with Eric and wants to know why.

Eric tries to get between Sloan and Nicole but isn’t terribly effective. They hurl insults and the slap the ever loving fool out of each other. Nicole says she hates the person he’s become and storms off.

Eric makes sure Sloan is ok and offers to buy her breakfast and they head into the pub. They have a seat and Sloan admits she might have been a wee jealous of Nicole. Does he still have feelings for her? Eric explains he will always have a connection with Nicole, but she wants Eric to answer the question.

Paulina arrives and Sloan wonders who the schmuck is she hired to argue her case in the civil suit. Just then, Belle arrives to clue Sloan in. Eric seems none too happy that the women in his life are all at odds with his new bed buddy. Belle wants to know why Eric is spending the days after their mother’s death carousing with Sloan. Eric wonders why she’s out ambulance chasing and tells her to stop grandstanding. In addition, he’s Team Sloan as she is the injured party.

DiMera Mansion: Stefan is putting a tranquilizer in EJ’s drink when Gabi arrives and knocks him upside the head. Once passed out, Gabi tries to drag the big lug to the tunnels. Just then, EJ arrives wondering why she’s there (she must have hidden Stefan). EJ reminds Gabi that Stefan still loathes her. Ah! He’s outside. Gabi counters that he will remember and they will be together (good grief, EJ and Gabi have chemistry). EJ throws Gabi out and she runs around back to finish dragging him to the tunnels.

Stefan wakes up tied to a chair with Gabi standing over him. He’s furious. Gabi says they’re going to fix his head and then see where his heart lies. They immediately begin to spar. He doesn’t understand how all this is going to work. She covers his mouth with duct tape and calls Li to try and locate Dr. Rolf (These two just drip chemistry).

Nicole arrives back and tells the story of her run in with Sloan. EJ pours her a drink. (Uh oh! One of those mimosa’s is laced with a tranquilizer). Nicole hates Sloan for being so smug about sleeping with Eric. EJ seems somewhat tickled by their encounter. With that, Nicole basically downs a very large champagne shot and breaks the glass - there appears to be one of Stefan’s cufflinks down there.

Nicole moves in to kiss EJ. He resists the temptation and gets her upstairs (Is that a good idea? Yes, yes it is). She lies down on the bed and he tells her how wonderful she is and that Eric is a fool.

Endings

Paulina refuses to go OFF on Sloan and tells Belle to join her for breakfast at Julie’s Place.

Sloan wants to leave since she seems to be tangling with all the women in his life. Eric says it doesn’t matter and wants her to stay. They give each other a look that says just maybe some of those dreaded feelings are starting to make an impact.

Nicole thanks EJ for his kind words. She also thinks EJ is right about Sloan. Why should she give her the satisfaction? Nicole is looking at EJ like the most delicious thing in existence. She decides she wants him and they get all hot and heavy.

